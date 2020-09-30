A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Debate’s Great Influence on Undecided Voters [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Number of COVID-19 Daily Infections 23 Times More than March

2- France Has Its Eyes on Iran amid Lebanon Deadlock

3- Razm-Hosseini Named New Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Meets New Envoys of Eight Countries

2- Emir of Kuwait Dies

* A Look at History of Al-Sabah Dynasty

3- Global Reactions amid Escalation of Tensions in Karabakh

Etemad Newspaper:

1- End of Trade Ministry’s 140-Day Limbo

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: World Countries Must Unite against Two Viruses; Corona and US Unilateralism

2- 10 Killed in Latest Karabakh Clash

3- Tehran Has No Empty ICU Bed

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: Imam Khomeini Kicked Out Enemy, Ayatollah Khamenei Made Them Run Away

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Hopes for Return of Stability to Market

* A Minister Takes Helm at Industry Ministry after 5 Months

2- British Sedition against Hashd al-Shaabi: Seditionists Gather in UK Embassy

3- 126 Killed, 230 Wounded after 4 Days of Armenia-Azerbaijan War

4- 40 Days of Mourning in Kuwait after Death of Emir

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Industry Minister Finally Approved by Parliament

2- New Face of Drug Addiction under Skin of Corona

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Former MP Warns about Danger of Weakening Republic in Iran

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Suffering from Infodemic Now: Health Official

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Analyst: US to Enter into Negotiations with Iran Regardless of US Election Results

2- Existence of Powerful Government to Help Iran’s Future: Academic

3- Rouhani: Ayatollah Sistani Always Respected in Iran