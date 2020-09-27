A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, September 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Mr President! Should We Thank White House If Conditions Improve?
2- Iran Oil Minister’s Bold Marketing
3- Analyst: Biden to Defeat Trump with Huge Margin, So Much So Trump Wouldn’t Be Able to Question Votes
4- Turkey to Build 100,000 Residential Units for Low-Income Iranians
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Coronavirus Still Surging
2- Kuwait Forgets Iran’s Sacrifices
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Golden September of Iran’s Oil Exports
2- Erdogan Defeat over Interest Rate
3- GOP to Gain Full Control over US Supreme Court
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Anti-Coronavirus Measures to Get Tougher
* Rouhani: Tehran to Be First City Where People Are Punished for Not Wearing Mask
2- Two Major Challenges of US Elections: From Russia Interference to Trump’s Refusal to Accept Results
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Iraqi FM in Unannounced Trip to Tehran: Joint Prudence Needed against US Threat
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- We Bow to People for Their Tolerance: First VP
2- Rouhani to Iraqi FM: US Military Presence Detrimental to Region
Iran Newspaper:
1- Red Autumn: Return of Restrictions, Beginning of Punishments
Javan Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Curse Uncle Sam
2- Iran Outpaces France, Italy in Steel Production
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Thomas Friedman: US to Get into Civil War
2- Trump: I’ll Be Defeated Only If Votes Are Rigged
3- Iran’s Oil Exports Rise to 1.5 Million Barrels a Day
4- Venezuela President: We’ll Continue Cooperation with Iran
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- US Dollar’s Doping in Clash with Iran’s Rial
2- Trump’s Thirst for Deal with Tehran
3- Tehran in Totally Critical Situation
4- Putin Offers to Washington: Mutual Guarantees for Non-Interference in Their Elections, Internal Affairs
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Address: Washington DC, White House
* Rouhani Says Americans Are to Blame for Price Hikes
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Coronavirus Trouble for Government
2- Why Didn’t Trump Talk about Iran?
3- Rial, Second Biggest Victim of War against US