A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, September 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Mr President! Should We Thank White House If Conditions Improve?

2- Iran Oil Minister’s Bold Marketing

3- Analyst: Biden to Defeat Trump with Huge Margin, So Much So Trump Wouldn’t Be Able to Question Votes

4- Turkey to Build 100,000 Residential Units for Low-Income Iranians

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Still Surging

2- Kuwait Forgets Iran’s Sacrifices

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Golden September of Iran’s Oil Exports

2- Erdogan Defeat over Interest Rate

3- GOP to Gain Full Control over US Supreme Court

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Anti-Coronavirus Measures to Get Tougher

* Rouhani: Tehran to Be First City Where People Are Punished for Not Wearing Mask

2- Two Major Challenges of US Elections: From Russia Interference to Trump’s Refusal to Accept Results

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iraqi FM in Unannounced Trip to Tehran: Joint Prudence Needed against US Threat

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- We Bow to People for Their Tolerance: First VP

2- Rouhani to Iraqi FM: US Military Presence Detrimental to Region

Iran Newspaper:

1- Red Autumn: Return of Restrictions, Beginning of Punishments

Javan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Curse Uncle Sam

2- Iran Outpaces France, Italy in Steel Production

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Thomas Friedman: US to Get into Civil War

2- Trump: I’ll Be Defeated Only If Votes Are Rigged

3- Iran’s Oil Exports Rise to 1.5 Million Barrels a Day

4- Venezuela President: We’ll Continue Cooperation with Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Dollar’s Doping in Clash with Iran’s Rial

2- Trump’s Thirst for Deal with Tehran

3- Tehran in Totally Critical Situation

4- Putin Offers to Washington: Mutual Guarantees for Non-Interference in Their Elections, Internal Affairs

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Address: Washington DC, White House

* Rouhani Says Americans Are to Blame for Price Hikes

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Trouble for Government

2- Why Didn’t Trump Talk about Iran?

3- Rial, Second Biggest Victim of War against US