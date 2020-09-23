A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Coordinates of Third Wave of COVID-19 Outbreak

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Hospitals Have No More Empty Beds: 3,712 Infected in One Day

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Which One’s Better for Iran: Biden or Trump?

2- Red Colour of Fear Painted on Walls of Stock Market

Etemad Newspaper:

1- No to Bullying

2- Another Electoral Speech: Trump Attacks China, Utters Few Words about Iran

3- Certain Domestic Elements Involved in Natanz Blast

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: US Can Impose Neither Negotiation Nor War on Iran

2- Russia: Iran Arms Embargo to Be Lifted on Oct. 18

Iran Newspaper:

1- Number of Iran’s COVID-19 Infections Break Records

Javan Newspaper:

1- Life without Independence More Difficult than Life with Sanctions: Rouhani

2- Signs of Frustration in Trump Camp

3- Number of New COVID-19 Infections Breaks Records in First Day of Autumn

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Biden: We’re Witnessing One of Biggest Casualties in US History

2- US Companies in Iraq Are Officially Spying

3- US Analysts to CNN: New US Sanctions against Iran Totally for Show

4- Zarif: We Won’t Renegotiate JCPOA with US

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Mutation of Coronavirus

2- Uncle Sam Isolated at UN

3- Bolton Admits US Failed to Activate Snapback Mechanism

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Macron Says Founders of UN Undermining It

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We’re Ready for Prisoner Swap with US

2- Rouhani: We’re Not Bargaining Chip in US Elections