A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- IAEA Chief Once Again Welcomes Deal with Iran

2- Zarif to Visit Moscow

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: We Can Use Model of Popular Basij [Voluntary Forces] Today with Proper View

2- Next Iranian Gov’t Needs War Cabinet: MP

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: It Was Prudent, Wise Move to Accept UNSC Resolution 598

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Will Death of Top Judge, New Controversies Impact US Election?

2- Leader Highlights Imam Khomeini’s Outstanding Command, Iran’s Wise Defence in 1980s War

Etemad Newspaper:

1- IRGC Calls for Change of Iranian Capital

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Leader: Sacred Defence Proved Iran Will Give Crushing Response to Any Aggression

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran to Increase Its Oil Output by One Million Barrels

2- Rouhani: Efforts Underway to Take Realistic Measures Regarding Economic Woes

3- Iran Leader Calls for Countering Distortion of Iran’s 8-Year War with Iraq

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Sacred Defence among Most Rational Moves of Iran Nation

2- IRGC Chief: US in Tatters from Within

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Part of Iran’s Problems Caused by Pinning Hope on Foreigners

2- Leader’s Aide: American Dog’s Barking to Get Nowhere

3- Salehi: JCPOA in Quasi-Deadlock State

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Sabotage in Natanz Must Be Condemned by IAEA, Member States

2- Iran Pre-Orders Coronavirus Vaccine

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- New Round of Tension between Iran and US

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Flu Vaccine to Decrease Side-Effects of COVID-19

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Conservatives Awaiting Military Cabinet?

2- Why Is US Putting Its Finger on Trigger? [Editorial]