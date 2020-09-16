A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Exporting Its Oil in Very Small Amounts

2- Erdogan Backs Off for Fear of Sanction

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Third Wave of Coronavirus in Tehran and Qom

2- Second Step of ‘Deal of Century’ More Dangerous than First One

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Black Peace in White House

* UAE, Bahrain Make Peace with Israel amid Popular Intifada in Palestine

2- COVID-19 Threatening Pupils at Schools

3- Oil Minister Asks for Parliament’s Help

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Confidential Meeting: Parliament Questions Welfare Minister Behind Closed Doors

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Gov’t Trying to Maintain Production Cycle in Iran

2- Health Minister: Most Provinces Faced with Rise in COVID-19 Outbreak

3- Iran Expresses Concern over Saudi’s Non-Transparent Nuclear Program

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Iranian Passengers Grounded by Foreign Flights

* Foreign Airlines Owe Millions of Dollars to Iran Passengers: No Flight, No Refund

Iran Newspaper:

1- UN Chief in Interview with Russian Media: All Countries Must Strive to Maintain JCPOA

Javan Newspaper:

1- Little Sheikhs Dance in Celebration of Selling Quds

2- US Troops in Iraq Targeted by Numerous Rockets

3- Iran Leader to Address Ceremony Marking 40th Anniv. of Beginning of Iraq War

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Nationwide Protests in Occupied Palestine against Normalization of Ties with Israel

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Signing Deal to Normalize Ties with Israel on Anniv. of Sabra, Shatila Massacres!

2- Americans Expel 100,000 Syrian Students, Turn Schools into Barracks

3- Iran to Leave JCPOA If Snapback Mechanism Activated: MP

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Qalibaf Urges Oil Ministry to Change Its Approaches Based on Sanctions

2- Why Is Trump Making These Threats?

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- We Should Believe US Cannot Activate Snapback Mechanism

2- Hollow Palace of Persian Gulf Arabs

3- Trump’s Shameless Threat

4- Entire Country Must Be Considered ‘Red Zone’ When Schools Are Reopened

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Watergate Whistle-blower Turns into Trump’s Nightmare