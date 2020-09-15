A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- German Envoy Summoned to Iran’s Foreign Ministry

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Biden: Return to JCPOA, Continuation of Sanctions

2- Third Wave of Coronavirus Beginning in Some Provinces

3- UAE Seeking to Annex Part of Omani Territory

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Ambiguities in Afghan Peace Talks

2- Entrepreneurship Hindered by Sanctions, COVID-19

3- Motorcycle Accidents Increased amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Police

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief Vows to Fulfil His Promise Regarding Political Crime

2- Epidemics of Iran in Past 150 Years

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Velayati: Reactionary Leaders of Arab World to Be Disgraced

2- Iran Nuclear Chief: We’ve Achieved Stable Isotope Technology

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran-IAEA Challenge Resolved Thanks to Prudence of Iran’s Senior Leaders

2- Iraq Not to Accept Any Foreign Pilgrim during This Year’s Arba’een

Javan Newspaper:

1- Biden Delivers Coup de Grace to Those Hopeful about JCPOA

2- Expel Interventionist Spy: German Envoy to Tehran Must Be Expelled over His Meddlesome Comments Regarding Execution of Murderer

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Arab Countries Must Await Third Wave of Revolution, Collapse of Their Deals with Israel

2- We Didn’t Respond to Europe’s Failure to Fulfil JCPOA Commitments, Now They’ve Become More Impudent

3- US Police Beat to Death a Black Man before Eyes of His Family

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Corona in Third Round

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- IAEA Chief: We Reached Deal with Iran on Safeguards Executive Affairs

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Hot Market of Online Weapons Sales in Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Nouri al-Maliki Visits Tehran

2- Horrible Story of Captivity in Somalia

Interview with Iranian Sailor Captured by Somali Pirates for 6 Years