A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- What Would Happen If Rouhani Contracts Coronavirus?

2- Trump’s Corona Show

3- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran’s Consultations with S Korea Progressing Slowly

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Warning about Tsunami of Coronavirus in Tehran

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Economic Powers Most Indebted in World

2- Dance of Death on Third Wave of COVID-19

* Hospitals Have No More Empty Beds

3- Heads of Three Branches of Power in Iran to Discuss Issue of Ukraine Plane Crash Damages

4- Judiciary Chief: Economic War Has Long Been Waged against Iran

5- Violation of Borders Iran’s Red Line: Spokesman

6- Erdogan’s Clash with Bin Salman in Karabakh Battlefield

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Master Shajarian Once Again Hospitalized; This Time He’s in Critical Conditions

* Iranian People Worried about Renowned Vocalist’s Health

2- Paying Damages to Families of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Foreign Ministry: Iran Prepared Plan to Resolve Karabakh Region

Iran Newspaper:

1- Foreign Ministry: Foreign Policy Must Be Left to Diplomats

2- 235: Not Just a Number; It’s Number of People Dying of Corona

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump Using His Health Conditions for Campaign Purposes after Leaving Quarantine

2- Tehran, Moscow Discuss End of Karabakh Conflict

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Occupied Parts of Azerbaijan Must Be Evacuated Immediately, but Solution Not Military: Iran Leader’s Aide

2- Coronavirus Conditions Beyond Red State: Number of Victims Rising Every Day

3- Washington Post: Continuation of Karabakh War Threatening World, Region

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran-China Coexistence with Flavour of Oil

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Does Flu Vaccine Increase Chance of Contracting Coronavirus?

2- Rouhani: Sanctions Not to Impact Our Work

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Deputy Health Minister: People to Be Obliged to Wear Mask Outdoors