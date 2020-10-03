A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Haftar’s Army Claims Terrorists Moved by Turkey from Libya to Azerbaijan

2- UN Sanctions on Iran Not Reinstated: Russia Envoy

3- Zarif Holds Phone Talks with Austrian, Dutch Counterparts

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Trump Seeking to Look Innocent? White House Doctors Say Trump, His Wife Infected with COVID-19

2- Iran Has Been Trapped: Analyst on Karabakh Conflict

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Says Iran Ready to Work with China in Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

2- Most Political Coronavirus in White House: Trump, Melania Contract COVID-19; Pence Put in Charge

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Trump in Trap of Coronavirus: Markets Shocked by the News

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iraqi Hezbollah: We’re Committed to Expulsion of US after Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

2- Trump Contracts Coronavirus: NBC Says He’s Victim of His Own Mistakes

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Gov’t to Support Knowledge-Based Companies

2- Return of Eight Billion Dollars’ Worth of Export Revenues

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Shrapnel of Karabakh Conflict: Several Villages in Northwestern Iran Hit by Mortar Shells

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Four Major Pharmaceutical Projects Inaugurated by Rouhani

2- Trump, His Wife’s Coronavirus Infection Makes Headlines in World

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump’s COVID-19 Infection Leads to Fall of US Stock Market

2- 30 Iranian Provinces in Red, Orange COVID-19 Zones

3- IAEA Chief: Every Minute I’m Under Pressure of World Powers over Iran’s Nuclear Case

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Has Sought to Take Photo with Iranian Officials Every Single Day: Spokesman

2- Iran Ready to Connect Its Power Grid to Europe’s: Energy Minister

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Corona against Trump: US President’s Future May Be Affected by Disease One Month ahead of Nov. Elections

* Days of Quarantine May Be Detrimental to Trump

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Flu and Corona to Attack Iranians at Same Time in Autumn, Winter: Health Ministry Warns

2- Iran Shouldn’t Be Trapped by Karabakh Conflict [Editorial]

3- What Will Be Fate of Karabakh War?