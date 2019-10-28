A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 28

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 6 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Asr-e Iranian:

1- Expiration Date of Abu Bakr al-American Arrives

2- MP Urges Revision of Election Law to Prevent Use of Dirty Money in Campaigns

 

Haft-e Sobh:

1- No Corpse Available

* Americans Say Al-Baghdadi Killed, but No Body Just Like Bin Laden Case

 

Resalat:

1- Show by ISIS Creator: Trump Claims US Has Killed al-Baghdadi

2- Criminal Returns to Crime Scene [Editorial]

* Whether It’s Al-Qaeda or ISIS, Big Satan’s Inauspicious Creature Is Punished

 

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- IRGC Navy Chief: Enemy’s Threats to Continue Forever

2- Government’s Insistence on FATF Ratification to Open Way for Enemy: MP

 

Shargh:

1- Hunting the Caliph: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Killed in Syrian Soil

2- Zarif: Political Solution Only Way Out of Yemen Crisis

 

Tejarat:

1- End of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Death Tunnel

2- Zarif: US’ Economic Terrorism against Iran Exacerbated by New Regulations

3- Trump’s New Trick for Iran Economy

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*