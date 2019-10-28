IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 6 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Asr-e Iranian:
1- Expiration Date of Abu Bakr al-American Arrives
2- MP Urges Revision of Election Law to Prevent Use of Dirty Money in Campaigns
Haft-e Sobh:
1- No Corpse Available
* Americans Say Al-Baghdadi Killed, but No Body Just Like Bin Laden Case
Resalat:
1- Show by ISIS Creator: Trump Claims US Has Killed al-Baghdadi
2- Criminal Returns to Crime Scene [Editorial]
* Whether It’s Al-Qaeda or ISIS, Big Satan’s Inauspicious Creature Is Punished
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- IRGC Navy Chief: Enemy’s Threats to Continue Forever
2- Government’s Insistence on FATF Ratification to Open Way for Enemy: MP
Shargh:
1- Hunting the Caliph: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Killed in Syrian Soil
2- Zarif: Political Solution Only Way Out of Yemen Crisis
Tejarat:
1- End of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Death Tunnel
2- Zarif: US’ Economic Terrorism against Iran Exacerbated by New Regulations
3- Trump’s New Trick for Iran Economy