Asr-e Iranian:

1- Expiration Date of Abu Bakr al-American Arrives

2- MP Urges Revision of Election Law to Prevent Use of Dirty Money in Campaigns

Haft-e Sobh:

1- No Corpse Available

* Americans Say Al-Baghdadi Killed, but No Body Just Like Bin Laden Case

Resalat:

1- Show by ISIS Creator: Trump Claims US Has Killed al-Baghdadi

2- Criminal Returns to Crime Scene [Editorial]

* Whether It’s Al-Qaeda or ISIS, Big Satan’s Inauspicious Creature Is Punished

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- IRGC Navy Chief: Enemy’s Threats to Continue Forever

2- Government’s Insistence on FATF Ratification to Open Way for Enemy: MP

Shargh:

1- Hunting the Caliph: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Killed in Syrian Soil

2- Zarif: Political Solution Only Way Out of Yemen Crisis

Tejarat:

1- End of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Death Tunnel

2- Zarif: US’ Economic Terrorism against Iran Exacerbated by New Regulations

3- Trump’s New Trick for Iran Economy