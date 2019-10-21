IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 21, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Arak Reactor’s Secondary Circuit to Go Operational in Two Weeks
2- Iran Envoy to UK: MKO Members Using Super-Modern Computers to Fabricate Fake News
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- A President’s Dream of Referendum
2- Opportunities and Threats of Russia Infiltration [Editorial]
Ebtekar:
1- New Troubles Created in Path of JCPOA
* Why US Concerned about Lifting of Iran Weapons Sanctions
2- IRGC Chief: Arrest of Zam Shocked Foreign Intelligence Services
3- Japan, France Planning to Give Iran Loan
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: Arba’een Strongest Medium to Introduce Culture of Imam Hussein
2- Qatar: Certain Arab States’ Differences with Iran Resolvable
Javan:
1- Fingerprint of Bin Salman in Managing Lebanon Unrest
2- After Zam’s Arrest, Counterrevolutionaries Are Confused, Intimidated!
3- Gap in London’s Stance, Confusion in Brussels
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- President Praises Iraqi Nation, Gov’t for Hospitality during Arba’een
Kayhan:
1- US Defence Secretary: US Marines to Be Transferred from Syria to Iraq
2- Trump’s Former Envoy in Anti-ISIS Coalition: We Dispatched 40,000 ISIS Elements from 110 Countries to Syria
Mardom Salari:
1- Fourth Step of Reducing Commitments to Start in Coming Weeks
2- Beirut Doubtful about Staying or Ousting Hariri
3- US Afraid of End of Ban on Iran’s Arms Imports
Sazandegi:
1- Mystery of Zam: Exiled Opposition Groups Confused by Arrest of Amad News Admin
Setareh Sobh:
1- Hariri Accepts to Make Reforms
2- Erdogan Bullying the World
Shargh:
1- Why Canada Government Has Negative View of Ties with Iran [Editorial]