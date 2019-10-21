Abrar:

1- Arak Reactor’s Secondary Circuit to Go Operational in Two Weeks

2- Iran Envoy to UK: MKO Members Using Super-Modern Computers to Fabricate Fake News

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- A President’s Dream of Referendum

2- Opportunities and Threats of Russia Infiltration [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- New Troubles Created in Path of JCPOA

* Why US Concerned about Lifting of Iran Weapons Sanctions

2- IRGC Chief: Arrest of Zam Shocked Foreign Intelligence Services

3- Japan, France Planning to Give Iran Loan

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Arba’een Strongest Medium to Introduce Culture of Imam Hussein

2- Qatar: Certain Arab States’ Differences with Iran Resolvable

Javan:

1- Fingerprint of Bin Salman in Managing Lebanon Unrest

2- After Zam’s Arrest, Counterrevolutionaries Are Confused, Intimidated!

3- Gap in London’s Stance, Confusion in Brussels

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- President Praises Iraqi Nation, Gov’t for Hospitality during Arba’een

Kayhan:

1- US Defence Secretary: US Marines to Be Transferred from Syria to Iraq

2- Trump’s Former Envoy in Anti-ISIS Coalition: We Dispatched 40,000 ISIS Elements from 110 Countries to Syria

Mardom Salari:

1- Fourth Step of Reducing Commitments to Start in Coming Weeks

2- Beirut Doubtful about Staying or Ousting Hariri

3- US Afraid of End of Ban on Iran’s Arms Imports

Sazandegi:

1- Mystery of Zam: Exiled Opposition Groups Confused by Arrest of Amad News Admin

Setareh Sobh:

1- Hariri Accepts to Make Reforms

2- Erdogan Bullying the World

Shargh:

1- Why Canada Government Has Negative View of Ties with Iran [Editorial]