IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Resolution Issued after Great Gathering of Tehran Residents
2- IRGC General: Riot Would Have Spread across Iran If Internet Wasn’t Shutdown
3- Some New Projects between Iran, IAEA Approved
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iranian Protesters Stress Need for Maintaining Integrity, Solidarity
Ebtekar:
1- A Rival of Trump’s Type
* Famous Billionaire Bloomberg Run for Democrat Nomination
2- People Deal Last Blow to Enemy’s Aggressive Policies
3- Evading Impeachment: Agriculture Minister Resigns to Evade Being Impeached
Etemad:
1- Security for All
2- Difficult Test of Saudi Arabia and Iran
Ettela’at:
1- Another Epic
2- Saudi Regime’s Good Days Over
Hamshahri:
1- Huge Crowds of People Hold Gathering to Defend Security
Hemayat:
1- Pompeo and His Lads Slapped in Face
Javan:
1- People’s Request from President on Day of Rise against Riot
2- Iranian People Hoist Two Flags
* One against Foreign-Backed Sedition and Another in Defence of People’s Demands from Gov’t
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Tehran Residents’ Huge Gathering in Support for Iran’s Security
2- Iran Increases Gas Extraction from South Pars Field by 50 Million Cubic Metres
Kayhan:
1- US Dream Turned into Nightmare
* People Shone: Now It’s Government’s Turn to Make Efforts
Khorasan:
1- People of Tehran Rise against Riot
Sazandegi:
1- Protest against Vandalism
Setareh Sobh:
1- IRGC Chief: War Created in Streets Part of Global Scenario
Shargh:
1- IRGC Chief: We’re at Big World War
2- Tradition of Resigning Before Impeachment: Another Reformist Out of Cabinet