Abrar:

1- Resolution Issued after Great Gathering of Tehran Residents

2- IRGC General: Riot Would Have Spread across Iran If Internet Wasn’t Shutdown

3- Some New Projects between Iran, IAEA Approved

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranian Protesters Stress Need for Maintaining Integrity, Solidarity

Ebtekar:

1- A Rival of Trump’s Type

* Famous Billionaire Bloomberg Run for Democrat Nomination

2- People Deal Last Blow to Enemy’s Aggressive Policies

3- Evading Impeachment: Agriculture Minister Resigns to Evade Being Impeached

Etemad:

1- Security for All

2- Difficult Test of Saudi Arabia and Iran

Ettela’at:

1- Another Epic

2- Saudi Regime’s Good Days Over

Hamshahri:

1- Huge Crowds of People Hold Gathering to Defend Security

Hemayat:

1- Pompeo and His Lads Slapped in Face

Javan:

1- People’s Request from President on Day of Rise against Riot

2- Iranian People Hoist Two Flags

* One against Foreign-Backed Sedition and Another in Defence of People’s Demands from Gov’t

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Tehran Residents’ Huge Gathering in Support for Iran’s Security

2- Iran Increases Gas Extraction from South Pars Field by 50 Million Cubic Metres

Kayhan:

1- US Dream Turned into Nightmare

* People Shone: Now It’s Government’s Turn to Make Efforts

Khorasan:

1- People of Tehran Rise against Riot

Sazandegi:

1- Protest against Vandalism

Setareh Sobh:

1- IRGC Chief: War Created in Streets Part of Global Scenario

Shargh:

1- IRGC Chief: We’re at Big World War

2- Tradition of Resigning Before Impeachment: Another Reformist Out of Cabinet