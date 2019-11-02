Abrar:

1- Hakim’s Efforts to Build Consensus among Political Movements in Support of Abdul-Mahdi

2- France Urges Speedy Formation of Lebanon Cabinet

3- Hook: We’ll Keep Iran Under Sanctions until New Deal Achieved

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Strategy of Committing Suicide Instead of Being Shot

* Trump’s Impeachment Serious This Time

* Democrats Already Achieved What They Wanted: Analyst

2- Iraq’s Power Grid Connected to Iran’s

3- Japanese Minister Resigns after Gifting Potato to Fans

Ebtekar:

1- Democrats Poised to Impeach Trump

2- Zarif: Difficult Path Ahead of Syria

3- Reasons for Iraq, Lebanon Protests [Editorial]

Etemad:

1- Zarif’s Message to Saudi Shows Iran’s Insistence on Regional Calm

Ettela’at:

1- Raisi: Fight against Corruption Not for Show, Political Purposes

2- Iran First VP: It’s Possible to Resolve Int’l Issues through Multilateralism

Javan:

1- Trump’s Halloween Sanctions

* US Bans Iran’s Construction Sector as Part of Maximum Pressure Policy

2- IRGC Chief: Leader Has Ordered Us to Fight Underdevelopment

3- ICT Minister: Iran Foils 33 Million Cyber-Attacks in Past Year

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Ayatollah Sistani: No Foreign Party Must Exploit Iraqis’ Demands

2- Nasrallah: US Preventing Lebanon from Getting Out of Current Situation

3- Prosecutor General: Six Corrupt Judges Dismissed

Kayhan:

1- People Crush US, Israel Flags under Their Feet in Iraq, Lebanon

2- New US Sanctions Repetition of Old Bans: Central Bank Chief

3- Assad: If Turkey Refuses to Leave Syria, War Will Be Only Option

Mardom Salari:

1- US Insists on Delusion of Maximum Pressure!

2- Democrats’ Show for Trump Begins

Shahrvand:

1- UNESCO Adds Sanandaj and Bandar Abbas to List of World Creative Cities

2- Iranians Without Assets Deported from Georgia