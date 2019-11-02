IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 2, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Hakim’s Efforts to Build Consensus among Political Movements in Support of Abdul-Mahdi
2- France Urges Speedy Formation of Lebanon Cabinet
3- Hook: We’ll Keep Iran Under Sanctions until New Deal Achieved
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Strategy of Committing Suicide Instead of Being Shot
* Trump’s Impeachment Serious This Time
* Democrats Already Achieved What They Wanted: Analyst
2- Iraq’s Power Grid Connected to Iran’s
3- Japanese Minister Resigns after Gifting Potato to Fans
Ebtekar:
1- Democrats Poised to Impeach Trump
2- Zarif: Difficult Path Ahead of Syria
3- Reasons for Iraq, Lebanon Protests [Editorial]
Etemad:
1- Zarif’s Message to Saudi Shows Iran’s Insistence on Regional Calm
Ettela’at:
1- Raisi: Fight against Corruption Not for Show, Political Purposes
2- Iran First VP: It’s Possible to Resolve Int’l Issues through Multilateralism
Javan:
1- Trump’s Halloween Sanctions
* US Bans Iran’s Construction Sector as Part of Maximum Pressure Policy
2- IRGC Chief: Leader Has Ordered Us to Fight Underdevelopment
3- ICT Minister: Iran Foils 33 Million Cyber-Attacks in Past Year
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Ayatollah Sistani: No Foreign Party Must Exploit Iraqis’ Demands
2- Nasrallah: US Preventing Lebanon from Getting Out of Current Situation
3- Prosecutor General: Six Corrupt Judges Dismissed
Kayhan:
1- People Crush US, Israel Flags under Their Feet in Iraq, Lebanon
2- New US Sanctions Repetition of Old Bans: Central Bank Chief
3- Assad: If Turkey Refuses to Leave Syria, War Will Be Only Option
Mardom Salari:
1- US Insists on Delusion of Maximum Pressure!
2- Democrats’ Show for Trump Begins
Shahrvand:
1- UNESCO Adds Sanandaj and Bandar Abbas to List of World Creative Cities
2- Iranians Without Assets Deported from Georgia