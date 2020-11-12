A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Netanyahu Worried that Rice May Replace Pompeo as Secretary of State

2- Iran’s Missile Power Developed under Most Severe Sanctions: IRGC

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Use Any Opportunity to Have Sanctions Lifted

2- A Group of Lawyers Express Support for Iranian Diplomat Detained in Europe

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Becomes More Frightening Everyday

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump on Path of Coup?

* US’ Post-Election Controversies Now in New Phase

2- Zarif: Iran-Pakistan Border Crossing to Reopen Next Week

3- Iran Not Thrilled by Biden’s Victory: Araqchi

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran’s Plan Based on Principles, Not US Will

2- Araqchi: Path for US Return to JCPOA Not Blocked

Iran Newspaper:

1- Why Aren’t We Afraid of Coronavirus?

2- Europe Calls for Biden’s Return to JCPOA

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump Gathering His Army of Fans in Washington

2- COVID-19 Breaks Its Records Every Day Before Eyes of Officials

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Containing Inflation Rate Needs Prudence, Not Negotiation

2- Pompeo: Power Transition to Second Trump Term Will Take Place Smoothly!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Quasi-Coup in Pentagon

2- From Sorrow of Trump’s Defeat to Pain of Zarif’s Candidacy!

* What Has Worried Iranian Hardliners These Days

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran May Reconsider Adopting FATF Standards after US Return to JCPOA: Official

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Message to New White House Ruler

2- European Leaders Hold Talks with Biden: New US President on His Way to Revive Transatlantic Relations

3- Constructive Talks with Iran, Biden’s Necessity for Regional Balance