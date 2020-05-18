A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, May 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Ghani, Abdullah Sign Political Agreement

2- Zarif: Iran Supports Continued Alignment between All Afghan Groups

Afkar Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Implemented Only by Iran: Senior Lawmaker

2- Iranian Naval Forces from Army, IRGC Foil Enemy Threats

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Representatives of Student Associations Hold Virtual Meeting with Iran’s Leader

2- In Syria’s Future, Iran and Russia Are Rivals, Not Enemies: Analyst

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- ‘White’ (Low-Risk) Cities to Be Painted Red with Eid al-Fitr Tables

2- Iran Warns US, Summons Swiss Envoy

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Iran Defends Gasoline Deal with Venezuela

2- Big Deal in Afghanistan

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Suspicious Death of Chinese Ambassador in Israel

2- Coronavirus Will Remain with Us for Next Year

* Why COVID-19 Infections Increase, While Deaths Decrease?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Don’t Stop Pursuing Your Causes, Demanding Accountability

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- E-Government to Be Fully Launched by March 2021

Iran Newspaper:

1- Obama and His Legacies Keeping Trump from Reaching His Goals

2- 1,500 Villages Join Iran’s National Information Network

Javan Newspaper:

1- Ayatollah Khamenei: Americans Will Be Expelled from Iraq, Syria

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Fifth Iranian Tanker en Route to Venezuela

2- Pentagon: US Would Lose Any War with China in Pacific Ocean

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader’s Speech Only Program on Agenda of Quds Day This Year

2- Coronavirus Will Remain Until 2022

* Health Ministry’s Figures Show Infections Rising in 8 Provinces

3- Bundesliga Resumed amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Damavand Continues to Shake: Earthquakes in Southern Alborz Mountain Not Stopped [Editorial]