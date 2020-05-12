A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Hearing People’s Voice, Too Late!

* Rouhani Finally Sacks His Industry Minister amid Chaos in Car Market

2- Condolences to Iran

* 19 Martyred in Konarak Naval Incident

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Konarak Tragedy: Human Error Again

2- Mosques to Reopen While Eight Provinces Still at High-Risk Level

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Iran-US Prisoner Swap Doesn’t Need Negotiation

2- Corona Hardly Hits Erdogan’s Government

* Consequences of Coronavirus Outbreak in Turkey

3- Iranian Navy Officers Die in Konarak Tragedy

4- Industry Minister Sacked over Chaos in Car Market

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Abadan under Full Quarantine

2- West Worried Iran May Turn into Another China

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Religious Sites, Shops to Reopen after Ramadan: Gov’t

2- Rouhani: Iran Will Always Stand by Iraqi Nation, Gov’t

Iran Newspaper:

1- Sociologists, Psychologists Brief Rouhani on Corona Impacts

2- Incident for Konarak in Southern Waters

3- Modarres Khiabani Appointed as Caretaker of Industry Ministry

Javan Newspaper:

1- KIA Pride Price Hike Results in Removal of Industry Minister

2- Grief of Martyred Marines

3- Iranian Mosques to Reopen Today

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Government’s Imprudence in Car Market Gives 3,000 Billion Tomans to Dealers

2- Konarak Vessel Incident Martyrs 19, Wounds 15

3- Mosques in Yellow, Red Zones to Be Open for 2 Hours in Qadr Nights

4- Zarif: We Have No Talks with US

* Removal of Arms Embargo to Give Iran Important Concessions

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Controversial Dismissal of Industry Minister

2- Bitter Incident for Defenders of Iranian Waters

Sazandegi Newspaper

1- Konarak Tragedy: Army Vessel Hit by Friendly Fire at Persian Gulf

2- Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Sacked

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Military Incident in Sea of Oman

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Fifth Side Emerges in Iran’s Economy

* Experts Raise Lack of Legal Structure for ETF

2- Unexpected Dismissal: Industry Minister Removed on Monday Evening

3- Standard Organization: We Prevented Export of Many Oil Cargos