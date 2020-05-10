A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US State Dept. Spokesman Calls for Global Ban on Mahan Air

2- All Bahrainis Stranded in Iran Repatriated with Oman’s Help

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran Envoy to UN: US Mocking Int’l Law

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Tehran in Red Condition

2- Analyst: We’ll Face Stronger Iran after Coronavirus: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif to UN Chief: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any New Sanction, Restriction by UNSC

2- Trump’s Big Gamble with Corona: A Report on White House Strategies

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Condition Is Still Red; We Should Remain Cautious

* Tehran and Khuzestan Provinces Fighting COVID-19

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- US Blocks Resolution on Global Ceasefire amid Fight against COVID-19

2- Health Ministry: Tehran Is Achilles’ Heel of Corona Containment

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Stock Exchange Market Exceeds 1mn Milestone

Iran Newspaper:

1- One Ban Every Nine Days

* Zarif Tells Guterres Trump Imposed 129 Sanctions on Iran

2- Rouhani: It’s Everyone’s Duty to Help Poor People

3- No Change in Sight for Iran’s Political Arena: Analyst

Javan Newspaper:

1- Behind Scenes of Increased Domestic Violence against Women

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Deputy Health Minister: If Re-openings Cause Increased Infection, We May Restore Restrictions

2- Entire World Looks at US as Role Model: Trump

3- Pence Helps Corona-Hit People with Empty Boxes!

4- Corona, Corruption, US Three Main Challenges of New Iraqi PM

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Books about Stock Exchange Investment Sold Out in Iran!

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Behind the Scenes of Stock Exchange Market’s Profits

2- MP in Reaction to Guardian Council: Let People Have Some Share in Choosing Their Representatives

3- Iran FM Issues Warning in Letter to UN Chief

4- Coronavirus: Fourth Industrial Revolution Accelerated [Editorial]

5- Hook: There’ll Remain No JCPOA for Biden to Re-join