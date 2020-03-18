A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Will Coronavirus Lift Iran Sanctions?
2- Iranian Calendar Year 1398 Is Over, But with Great Difficulty
Ebtekar:
1- A Corona-Hit Nowruz
Etemad:
1- Our Hearts Are Bloody, but May Our Faces Have Smiles on Them
* Spring Comes as Iran Hit by Coronavirus
Ettela’at:
1- Nowruz Arrives
2- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome Difficult Days
3- Zarif: It’s Unethical to Just Watch US’ Sanctions
Iran:
1- May All Problems Be Solved in New Year
* A Year Full of Incidents Is Over
Javan:
1- May Nowruz Defeats Coronavirus
2- Iranian Medicine Successfully Tested for Treatment of Coronavirus-Related Lung Problem
Kayhan:
1- State Bodies Introduce Supportive Measures to Help Businesses against Corona
2- War Condition Declared in West: French Will Be Fined If They Leave Home
Khorasan:
1- Increased Hopes for Treatment of Coronavirus
Setareh Sobh:
1- Persian Year Started with Flood, Is Ending with Corona
Shargh:
1- A Review of Iran’s Oil Contracts; Long-Term Benefit from Oil Price War