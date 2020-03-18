A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 18

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Will Coronavirus Lift Iran Sanctions?

2- Iranian Calendar Year 1398 Is Over, But with Great Difficulty

Ebtekar:

1- A Corona-Hit Nowruz

Etemad:

1- Our Hearts Are Bloody, but May Our Faces Have Smiles on Them

* Spring Comes as Iran Hit by Coronavirus

Ettela’at:

1- Nowruz Arrives

2- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome Difficult Days

3- Zarif: It’s Unethical to Just Watch US’ Sanctions

Iran:

1- May All Problems Be Solved in New Year

* A Year Full of Incidents Is Over

Javan:

1- May Nowruz Defeats Coronavirus

2- Iranian Medicine Successfully Tested for Treatment of Coronavirus-Related Lung Problem

Kayhan:

1- State Bodies Introduce Supportive Measures to Help Businesses against Corona

2- War Condition Declared in West: French Will Be Fined If They Leave Home

Khorasan:

1- Increased Hopes for Treatment of Coronavirus

Setareh Sobh:

1- Persian Year Started with Flood, Is Ending with Corona

Shargh:

1- A Review of Iran’s Oil Contracts; Long-Term Benefit from Oil Price War