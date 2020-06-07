A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Michael White Deported after Deterioration of His Health: Intelligence Ministry

2- Iran Ready to Hand Over Black Box of Ukrainian Plane: Foreign Ministry

3- Hook: Doors Open to Broader Negotiations with Iran

4- Shamkhani: No Talks Will Ever Be Held with US

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Heavy Shadow over Future of Jahangiri

* Some Reformist Activists Say Jahangiri Can Be Best Chance of Reformists in 2021 Elections

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- US Provides Russia with Draft Resolution on Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

2- Sleepy Joe against Businessman: Biden Officially Elected as Democrat Candidate

3- IAEA New Report Shows Verification Activities Ongoing

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Efforts to Achieve Strategic Deal: Baghdad, Washington Holding Virtual Talks

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Wants Businesses Thrive amid Fight against Corona

2- OPEC, OPEC Plus Agree to One-Month Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal

Iran Newspaper:

1- Don’t Spread Rumours about Coronavirus Outbreak

Javan Newspaper:

1- Global Uproar against Western Racism

* London, Paris, Greece, Netherlands, Australia, Japan, S Korea Join Anti-Racism Protests

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- IAEA Once Again Verifies Iran’s Nuclear Activities

2- Coronavirus Getting Stronger

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Protests against Racist US Government Rage on from Heart of US to Asia, Africa

2- It’s Grave Mistake to Give Pulse of Negotiation to Frustrated US

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Worried about End of Iran Arms Embargo

2- American Generals Protest Trump: US Military Men Outraged by US President’s Threat

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief Underlines Need for Justice for Those Charged with ‘Political’ Crimes

2- US Police to Be Limited: Two-Week Protests in 600 US Cities Working

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Investigations Over: We’re Ready to Hand Over Black Box

2- Consequences of US Unrest on Nov. Elections [Editorial]

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- German FM Appoints His Envoy to Iran as His New Economic Deputy