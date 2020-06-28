A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: Arms Embargoes Won’t Impact Iran’s Defence Power

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Officials Okay Construction of 25-Metre Houses

* Matchboxes Called Home!

2- Trump’s Continued Presidency Neither in Favour of US, Nor the World’s: Analyst

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Gives Green Light for Use of ‘Public Information’ in Fight against Corruption

2- Interior Minister to Be Impeached in Conservative Parliament

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Iranian Goods Being Exported to Venezuela

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Fight against Corruption without Any Consideration

2- Rouhani Calls for Transparent Timeframe for Release of Financial Bonds

3- Flames of Pyongyang’s Cold War against Washington

* N Korea Threatens to Use Nuke against US

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Hopes and Fears of Judiciary

2- Iran Leader: Cutting Hands of Corrupt People Only Way of Fighting Corruption Virus

3- Is Putin Involved in Alleged Death of Coalition Forces in Afghanistan?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Merkel: Europe Getting Ready to Lead a World Without US

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Simultaneous Protection of 34 Wetlands

Iran Newspaper:

1- Vaezi: Continuation of US Current Policies Won’t Lead to Trump’s Victory

Javan Newspaper:

1- 13 Government Institutions Cause Billions in Damages to Environment

2- IRGC to Unveil ‘Surprise Systems’ in Near Future

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Must Fight All Aspects of Corruption in Balanced Way

2- IRGC Unveils New Achievements

3- Take Coronavirus Seriously: Virus Kills One Iranian Every 13 Minutes

4- Merkel: Europe Must Think about Itself as US Seems to Be Leaving

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Ups and Downs of US Dollar Rate in Past 4 Decades

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Fight against Corruption Must Continue Strongly

2- Raisi: Judiciary Doesn’t Work Based on Others’ Wishes

3- Economy in Corona Time [Editorial]