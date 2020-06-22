A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, June 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Parliament Working on Two Issues These Days: Blocking Instagram, Leaving NPT

2- John Bolton; A Stupid Enemy!

3- Rouhani: Difficult Conditions of the Country Must Be Understood

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trump; Negotiation under Emergency Situation of Elections

2- Judge Mansouri Could Give Hints to Other Corruption Cases: Lawyer

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Cyberspace Under Scrutiny of New Parliament

2- Parliament Threatens to Take Iran Out of NPT

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran in Bolton’s Memoirs

2- Iran Lawmakers Threaten to Block Instagram

3- Tourism Minister: Iran Ready to Facilitate Entry of Afghans

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Nation Has Opted for Active Resistance

Iran Newspaper:

1- Health Minister: Corona Has Got 1,000 Faces

2- Rouhani: Names of Those Who Disrupted Forex Market Must Be Revealed

3- Iran, Afghanistan to Finalize Document on Comprehensive Cooperation

Javan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Calls for Disclosure of Names of Those Disrupting Forex Market

2- Trump Begging for Deal with Iran Four Months Ahead of Nov. Elections

3- Complete Failure to Control Cyberspace

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump Once Again Talks of His Dream of Negotiating with Iran

2- Statues and Symbols of Slavery Taken Down One by One in US

3- Parliament Speaker: We’re Not against Diplomacy, but Talks with US Totally Harmful, Forbidden

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Ultimatum Given amid Historic Devaluation of Iran’s Currency

2- ICT Minister Questioned by Lawmakers

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Attack on Cyberspace Instead of Resolving Economic Woes!

2- Iran Urges Romania to Give Clear Response to Iranian Judiciary

3- Trump: I’m Ready for Quick Deal with Iran

4- Putin Implies He’s Open to Lifetime Presidency

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran at New, Dangerous Phase of Coronavirus

2- Several Villages under Water after Gotvand Dam Filled with Water

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Still Cannot Confirm Mansouri’s Death in Romania: Judge

2- Is Kremlin Pleased with US Unrest?

3- Trump Taken to Edge of Precipice by Bolton