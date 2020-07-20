A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, July 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Araqchi: Taliban Have No Office in Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Price Hikes Are Unprecedented [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Will Al-Kadhimi Mediate between Tehran, Riyadh?

3- Analyst: Economic Ties with US Will Serve Iran’s Interests More

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Important Days of Diplomacy with Western Neighbour

* What’s Purpose of Reciprocal Visits of Iranian, Iraqi Officials?

2- Rouhani: Iran Can Overcome This Difficult Situation

3- 230 Questions from Cabinet Ministers in Two Months!

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Judiciary’s Decision Widely Hailed

2- Zarif: Powerful, Peaceful Iraq Contributes to Iran’s Calm

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Serious Resolve of Iran, Iraq for Implementation of Mutual Deals

Iran Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Intensive Talks in Iraq

2- Deal with China Is Iran’s Third Diplomatic Strategic Decision after 598 Resolution, JCPOA: Official

3- Social Participation Can Stop Increasing Trend of COVID-19 Infection

Javan Newspaper:

1- Blind Fear for Lion-Dragon Cooperation (Iran-China Deal)

3- All Opponents of Iran-China Cooperation [Editorial]

4- Second Fire in US’ Marine System

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran, Iraq Serious in Implementation of Bilateral Deals

2- Protests against Economic Problems in Israel Enter Fourth Week

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Three Main Purposes of Zarif’s Important Trip to Iraq

2- Profiteering with Coronavirus Test

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Why COVID-19 Statistics Not Accurate in Iran?

Shahrvand Newspaper:

Shargh Newspaper:

2- 50% of COVID-19 Victims Are from Tehran