A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 26

Abrar:

1- Araqchi: Assassination of Our Hero Starts End of US Presence in Region

2- Canada Once Again Urges ‘Independent Probe’ into Ukrainian Plane Crash

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zarif’s Anger

* FM Warns Europe with Unprecedented Tone

* Analyst: Zarif’s Remarks Show We’re Ready for Any Confrontation

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif to Spiegel: Operator Who Shot Down Plane Is Now Jailed

2- Trump Trying to Overcome Short Wall of Senate

Etemad:

1- Coronavirus Quarantine

2- UK Not Going to Leave JCPOA for Now: Analyst

Javan:

1- Uranium Enrichment at Any Level Desired

* Iran Can Enrich Uranium at Any Purity Level It Wants: Official

2- Zarif: Europe’s Subservience to US ‘Disaster’

3- World Afraid of Dragon Virus

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Expulsion Public Demand of Regional People

2- Iran Leader: Important Developments These Days Indicate Iran’s Greatness

3- Zarif to Spiegel: If US Lifts Iran Sanctions, It Can Return to Negotiating Table

Kayhan:

1- 21 Killed, Over 1,000 Wounded in Turkey Quake

2- Casualties of Ain al-Assad Attack Growing Everyday

* Even US Senators Outraged by Conflicting Reports by Pentagon

Khorasan:

1- Iranian Football Shows Off Its Power in Third Country

* Esteghlal, Shahr-Khodro Give Strong Response to AFC

Quds:

1- Iran 2 – 0 AFC

* Shahr-Khodro, Esteghlal Defeat Bahraini, Kuwaiti Rivals Despite Stonewalling

Sazandegi:

1- Iraq Says No to US

Shargh:

1- Zarif to Spiegel: Iran Doesn’t Rule Out Negotiation with US

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Negotiation with Murderer of Haj Qassem?

* FM Zarif’s Inappropriate Comment in Interview with Spiegel: Talks with US Not Unlikely after Assassination of Gen. Soleimani; I Never Rule Out that Possibility