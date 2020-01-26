A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Araqchi: Assassination of Our Hero Starts End of US Presence in Region
2- Canada Once Again Urges ‘Independent Probe’ into Ukrainian Plane Crash
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Zarif’s Anger
* FM Warns Europe with Unprecedented Tone
* Analyst: Zarif’s Remarks Show We’re Ready for Any Confrontation
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif to Spiegel: Operator Who Shot Down Plane Is Now Jailed
2- Trump Trying to Overcome Short Wall of Senate
Etemad:
1- Coronavirus Quarantine
2- UK Not Going to Leave JCPOA for Now: Analyst
Javan:
1- Uranium Enrichment at Any Level Desired
* Iran Can Enrich Uranium at Any Purity Level It Wants: Official
2- Zarif: Europe’s Subservience to US ‘Disaster’
3- World Afraid of Dragon Virus
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Expulsion Public Demand of Regional People
2- Iran Leader: Important Developments These Days Indicate Iran’s Greatness
3- Zarif to Spiegel: If US Lifts Iran Sanctions, It Can Return to Negotiating Table
Kayhan:
1- 21 Killed, Over 1,000 Wounded in Turkey Quake
2- Casualties of Ain al-Assad Attack Growing Everyday
* Even US Senators Outraged by Conflicting Reports by Pentagon
Khorasan:
1- Iranian Football Shows Off Its Power in Third Country
* Esteghlal, Shahr-Khodro Give Strong Response to AFC
Quds:
1- Iran 2 – 0 AFC
* Shahr-Khodro, Esteghlal Defeat Bahraini, Kuwaiti Rivals Despite Stonewalling
Sazandegi:
1- Iraq Says No to US
Shargh:
1- Zarif to Spiegel: Iran Doesn’t Rule Out Negotiation with US
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Negotiation with Murderer of Haj Qassem?
* FM Zarif’s Inappropriate Comment in Interview with Spiegel: Talks with US Not Unlikely after Assassination of Gen. Soleimani; I Never Rule Out that Possibility