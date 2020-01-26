A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 26

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iran Newspapers

Abrar:

1- Araqchi: Assassination of Our Hero Starts End of US Presence in Region

2- Canada Once Again Urges ‘Independent Probe’ into Ukrainian Plane Crash

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zarif’s Anger

* FM Warns Europe with Unprecedented Tone

* Analyst: Zarif’s Remarks Show We’re Ready for Any Confrontation

 

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif to Spiegel: Operator Who Shot Down Plane Is Now Jailed

2- Trump Trying to Overcome Short Wall of Senate

 

Etemad:

1- Coronavirus Quarantine

2- UK Not Going to Leave JCPOA for Now: Analyst

 

Javan:

1- Uranium Enrichment at Any Level Desired

* Iran Can Enrich Uranium at Any Purity Level It Wants: Official

2- Zarif: Europe’s Subservience to US ‘Disaster’

3- World Afraid of Dragon Virus

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Expulsion Public Demand of Regional People

2- Iran Leader: Important Developments These Days Indicate Iran’s Greatness

3- Zarif to Spiegel: If US Lifts Iran Sanctions, It Can Return to Negotiating Table

 

Kayhan:

1- 21 Killed, Over 1,000 Wounded in Turkey Quake

2- Casualties of Ain al-Assad Attack Growing Everyday

* Even US Senators Outraged by Conflicting Reports by Pentagon

 

Khorasan:

1- Iranian Football Shows Off Its Power in Third Country

* Esteghlal, Shahr-Khodro Give Strong Response to AFC

 

Quds:

1- Iran 2 – 0 AFC

* Shahr-Khodro, Esteghlal Defeat Bahraini, Kuwaiti Rivals Despite Stonewalling

 

Sazandegi:

1- Iraq Says No to US

 

Shargh:

1- Zarif to Spiegel: Iran Doesn’t Rule Out Negotiation with US

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Negotiation with Murderer of Haj Qassem?

* FM Zarif’s Inappropriate Comment in Interview with Spiegel: Talks with US Not Unlikely after Assassination of Gen. Soleimani; I Never Rule Out that Possibility

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*