A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- S Korea to Deploy Anti-Piracy Unit in Hormuz Strait
2- US Analyst: Trump Impeachment Won’t Guarantee Victory of Democrats
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Punishment for Foreign Travel!
* Parliament Imposes Taxes on Foreign Trips
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani: Resistance of Resilient Nations Will Make US Regret
2- Era of Increased Disagreement with Europe [Editorial]
Etemad:
1- Censorship of Iran’s Voice: From New York to Davos
* Who Was Opposed to Zarif’s Speech at WEF?
2- US’ Leverage [Editorial]
Hamshahri:
1- Uncontrollable
* A Review of US Efforts to Contain Zarif as Iran’s Spokesman
* Zarif Beyond a Foreign Minister in Arab World
Javan:
1- Europe’s Nuclear Confession after 54 Months
* Iran Hasn’t Reaped Benefits of JCPOA, We Should Help Iran Claim Its Right
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Advisor to UN Chief: Trump Dangerous Person to Entire World
2- Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Upon Trump’s Order Not Consistent with Any Logic: Ayatollah Javadi Amoli
Kayhan:
1- 134 US Terrorists Killed in Attack on Ain al-Assad
2- Iraqi Lawmaker: US Expulsion from Iraq National Decision Already Started
Sazandegi:
1- Evading Impeachment
* GOP Majority Leader Trying to Close Trump’s Case Very Soon Despite Beginning of Impeachment
Setareh Sobh:
1- Zarif’s Absence from Davos Waste of Diplomacy Opportunities [Editorial]
2- 17-Year-Old Thunberg Special Guest of Davos Summit
3- Number of Tourists in 2019 Over 1.5 Billion
Shahrvand:
1- A Report on How 61 People Died in Kerman Stampede
Shargh:
1- Endless Nightmare of a Crash
* Interview with Eye Witnesses of Ukrainian Place Crash after 13 Days
2- Nadipour Becomes Fourth Iranian Female Ambassador