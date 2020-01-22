A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 22

Abrar:

1- S Korea to Deploy Anti-Piracy Unit in Hormuz Strait

2- US Analyst: Trump Impeachment Won’t Guarantee Victory of Democrats

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Punishment for Foreign Travel!

* Parliament Imposes Taxes on Foreign Trips

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: Resistance of Resilient Nations Will Make US Regret

2- Era of Increased Disagreement with Europe [Editorial]

Etemad:

1- Censorship of Iran’s Voice: From New York to Davos

* Who Was Opposed to Zarif’s Speech at WEF?

2- US’ Leverage [Editorial]

Hamshahri:

1- Uncontrollable

* A Review of US Efforts to Contain Zarif as Iran’s Spokesman

* Zarif Beyond a Foreign Minister in Arab World

Javan:

1- Europe’s Nuclear Confession after 54 Months

* Iran Hasn’t Reaped Benefits of JCPOA, We Should Help Iran Claim Its Right

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Advisor to UN Chief: Trump Dangerous Person to Entire World

2- Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Upon Trump’s Order Not Consistent with Any Logic: Ayatollah Javadi Amoli

Kayhan:

1- 134 US Terrorists Killed in Attack on Ain al-Assad

2- Iraqi Lawmaker: US Expulsion from Iraq National Decision Already Started

Sazandegi:

1- Evading Impeachment

* GOP Majority Leader Trying to Close Trump’s Case Very Soon Despite Beginning of Impeachment

Setareh Sobh:

1- Zarif’s Absence from Davos Waste of Diplomacy Opportunities [Editorial]

2- 17-Year-Old Thunberg Special Guest of Davos Summit

3- Number of Tourists in 2019 Over 1.5 Billion

Shahrvand:

1- A Report on How 61 People Died in Kerman Stampede

Shargh:

1- Endless Nightmare of a Crash

* Interview with Eye Witnesses of Ukrainian Place Crash after 13 Days

2- Nadipour Becomes Fourth Iranian Female Ambassador