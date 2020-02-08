A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, February 8, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- UN Security Council Stresses Ceasefire in Idlib
2- Pompeo, Guaido Committed to Removing Maduro
3- Allawi: I’ll Step Down If Protesters’ Demands Not Met
4- Lebanese PM: Lebanon in Real Deadlock
5- Trump Survives Impeachment with Senate Vote
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Biden, Sanders Lose the Game to Pete Buttigieg
2- We Were Left Alone in JCPOA, but Didn’t Leave China Alone in Coronavirus
* Iran’s Humanitarian, Supportive Approach on Epidemic
Arman-e Melli:
1- Efforts to Throw Trump in Trap of War
* Analyst Says They’re Trying to Force Trump into War with Iran before Nov. Elections
Ebtekar:
1- Iran to Pursue Three Terrorist Moves by US at Int’l Courts
2- Bubble of Trump’s Impeachment: US Senate Opposed to Impeachment of US President
Etemad:
1- Increased Tension on Ground and Air in Syria
* Iran, Russia Ready to Resolve Differences with Turkey
Ettela’at:
1- Zarif: Assassination of Soleimani Shows US’ Fear and Desperation
2- IRGC Aerospace Chief: We’ll Release Important Details about Ain al-Assad Attack Soon
Kayhan:
1- Palestinian Youths Run into 14 Israeli Forces with Car
* First Serious Reaction of Resistance to Deal of Century
2- Trump Impeachment a Show to Exonerate US President
* Protesters Hold Anger Rallies in 300 US Cities
Khorasan:
1- Iran’s Oil Exports Increase to 1mn: Tanker Trackers
2- Iran Navy Takes Out Parts of US Drone’s Radar, Equipment from Bottom of Sea
Mardom Salari:
1- Iraq’s Energy Sanction Waivers May Be Extended to Continue Imports from Iran: WSJ
2- Zarif: Iran to Pursue US’ Terrorist Moves
Sazandegi:
1- Fleeing Hell: Senators Clear Trump of Charges
2- Farewell to Spartacus: Kirk Douglas, Survivor of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 103