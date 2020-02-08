A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 8

Abrar:

1- UN Security Council Stresses Ceasefire in Idlib

2- Pompeo, Guaido Committed to Removing Maduro

3- Allawi: I’ll Step Down If Protesters’ Demands Not Met

4- Lebanese PM: Lebanon in Real Deadlock

5- Trump Survives Impeachment with Senate Vote

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Biden, Sanders Lose the Game to Pete Buttigieg

2- We Were Left Alone in JCPOA, but Didn’t Leave China Alone in Coronavirus

* Iran’s Humanitarian, Supportive Approach on Epidemic

Arman-e Melli:

1- Efforts to Throw Trump in Trap of War

* Analyst Says They’re Trying to Force Trump into War with Iran before Nov. Elections

Ebtekar:

1- Iran to Pursue Three Terrorist Moves by US at Int’l Courts

2- Bubble of Trump’s Impeachment: US Senate Opposed to Impeachment of US President

Etemad:

1- Increased Tension on Ground and Air in Syria

* Iran, Russia Ready to Resolve Differences with Turkey

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Assassination of Soleimani Shows US’ Fear and Desperation

2- IRGC Aerospace Chief: We’ll Release Important Details about Ain al-Assad Attack Soon

Kayhan:

1- Palestinian Youths Run into 14 Israeli Forces with Car

* First Serious Reaction of Resistance to Deal of Century

2- Trump Impeachment a Show to Exonerate US President

* Protesters Hold Anger Rallies in 300 US Cities

Khorasan:

1- Iran’s Oil Exports Increase to 1mn: Tanker Trackers

2- Iran Navy Takes Out Parts of US Drone’s Radar, Equipment from Bottom of Sea

Mardom Salari:

1- Iraq’s Energy Sanction Waivers May Be Extended to Continue Imports from Iran: WSJ

2- Zarif: Iran to Pursue US’ Terrorist Moves

Sazandegi:

1- Fleeing Hell: Senators Clear Trump of Charges

2- Farewell to Spartacus: Kirk Douglas, Survivor of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 103