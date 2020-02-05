A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 5

Abrar:

1- Judiciary Spokesman: Five People Arrested for Links to Counter-Revolutionary Element Zam

2- Canada FM Urges Iran to Immediately Send Black Box to Ukraine or France

Afkar:

1- Judiciary Spokesman: Death Sentence Upheld for CIA Agent

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Medicine Imports Through Swiss Channel Just Propaganda: VP

2- Ahmadinejad Former President of Iran or US?

* Former President Commenting on Most Trivial Social, Sport Issues of US in Twitter

Ebtekar:

1- Epidemic of Fear for Coronavirus

2- Brexit: Beginning of European Gap

Etemad:

1- Global Criticism of Stripping Palestinians of Their Rights

* UN Security Council to Hold Meeting on Deal of Century

2- Ceasefire until Further Notice

* Borrell Stops Europe’s Radicalism

Ettela’at:

1- First VP: US Cannot Put Siege on Iran’s Great Economy

2- Iran’s Withdrawal from JCPOA Is What US Wants: Cleric

3- Afghan Sources: Mastermind of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Killed in US Plane Crash

Javan:

1- Democrats against Democracy; Republicans against Republic!

2- Arabic-Sudanese Dagger on Back of Palestine

3- Iran Elections in Transparent Glass Room

Kayhan:

1- Back-to-Back Victories of Resistance Front: Gen. Soleimani’s Banner in Hands of Gen. Qa’ani

2- Informed Sources in Afghanistan: D’Andrea Killed in US Plane Crash along with 17 Key US Figures

3- Judiciary Spokesman: 3 CIA Agents Sentenced to Death, Jail

4- Students, People Hold Rally against American-Zionist ‘Deal of Century’ Plan

Sazandegi:

1- Robbery of Persian Language

* Afghan President Claims Persian Language Belongs to Afghanistan!

Setareh Sobh:

1- Zarif: Future to Be Decided with Negotiation

The One Who Fights Must Negotiate at End of the Day: Zarif

Shargh:

1- Zarif: Some Think If We Accept Diplomacy, that Means Giving Up!

2- Chinese Economy Suffering from Coronavirus

3- Reformists Say Won’t Field Candidates for Iran Elections 2020