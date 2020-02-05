A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Judiciary Spokesman: Five People Arrested for Links to Counter-Revolutionary Element Zam
2- Canada FM Urges Iran to Immediately Send Black Box to Ukraine or France
Afkar:
1- Judiciary Spokesman: Death Sentence Upheld for CIA Agent
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Medicine Imports Through Swiss Channel Just Propaganda: VP
2- Ahmadinejad Former President of Iran or US?
* Former President Commenting on Most Trivial Social, Sport Issues of US in Twitter
Ebtekar:
1- Epidemic of Fear for Coronavirus
2- Brexit: Beginning of European Gap
Etemad:
1- Global Criticism of Stripping Palestinians of Their Rights
* UN Security Council to Hold Meeting on Deal of Century
2- Ceasefire until Further Notice
* Borrell Stops Europe’s Radicalism
Ettela’at:
1- First VP: US Cannot Put Siege on Iran’s Great Economy
2- Iran’s Withdrawal from JCPOA Is What US Wants: Cleric
3- Afghan Sources: Mastermind of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Killed in US Plane Crash
Javan:
1- Democrats against Democracy; Republicans against Republic!
2- Arabic-Sudanese Dagger on Back of Palestine
3- Iran Elections in Transparent Glass Room
Kayhan:
1- Back-to-Back Victories of Resistance Front: Gen. Soleimani’s Banner in Hands of Gen. Qa’ani
2- Informed Sources in Afghanistan: D’Andrea Killed in US Plane Crash along with 17 Key US Figures
3- Judiciary Spokesman: 3 CIA Agents Sentenced to Death, Jail
4- Students, People Hold Rally against American-Zionist ‘Deal of Century’ Plan
Sazandegi:
1- Robbery of Persian Language
* Afghan President Claims Persian Language Belongs to Afghanistan!
Setareh Sobh:
1- Zarif: Future to Be Decided with Negotiation
- The One Who Fights Must Negotiate at End of the Day: Zarif
Shargh:
1- Zarif: Some Think If We Accept Diplomacy, that Means Giving Up!
2- Chinese Economy Suffering from Coronavirus
3- Reformists Say Won’t Field Candidates for Iran Elections 2020