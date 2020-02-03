A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 3

19 Dey:

1- 58 Million Iranians Eligible to Vote: Official

Abrar:

1- Foreign Ministry Welcomes Appointment of New Iraqi PM

2- S Korea Assists Iranian Ship near Oman

3- Thermal Camera Installed on Certain Entry Points of Iran to Prevent Coronavirus

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Borrell’s Difficult Mission: EU Foreign Policy Chief in Iran to Save JCPOA

Ebtekar:

1- Crisis Management; From China to Iran

2- Difficult Days of Mr Prime Minister: Allawi Appointed as New PM

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: It’s People Right to Choose

2- Three Missions of Iranian Satellite ‘Zafar’

* Latest Homegrown Satellite Ready to Be Launched

3- Have Iran Stopped Flights to/from China?

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Urges Confiscation of US President’s Assets

2- Rouhani: It’s Against Imam Khomeini’s Will to Discourage People from Voting

Jame Jam:

1- Saudi-Israeli Plot to Create Crisis in Iran’s Sports: Making Iranian Athletes Flee Iran

Javan:

1- Borrell in Tehran to Save JCPOA without Paying Any Costs

Kayhan:

1- Number of Reformist Candidates This Time Several Times More than Previous Elections

2- Yemeni Envoy Reveals Secret behind Arms Possessed by Ansarullah

3- Challenges of Allawi: Iraqi PM – From Expulsion of US to Convincing People