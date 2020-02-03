A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, February 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
19 Dey:
1- 58 Million Iranians Eligible to Vote: Official
Abrar:
1- Foreign Ministry Welcomes Appointment of New Iraqi PM
2- S Korea Assists Iranian Ship near Oman
3- Thermal Camera Installed on Certain Entry Points of Iran to Prevent Coronavirus
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Borrell’s Difficult Mission: EU Foreign Policy Chief in Iran to Save JCPOA
Ebtekar:
1- Crisis Management; From China to Iran
2- Difficult Days of Mr Prime Minister: Allawi Appointed as New PM
Etemad:
1- Rouhani: It’s People Right to Choose
2- Three Missions of Iranian Satellite ‘Zafar’
* Latest Homegrown Satellite Ready to Be Launched
3- Have Iran Stopped Flights to/from China?
Ettela’at:
1- Iran Urges Confiscation of US President’s Assets
2- Rouhani: It’s Against Imam Khomeini’s Will to Discourage People from Voting
Jame Jam:
1- Saudi-Israeli Plot to Create Crisis in Iran’s Sports: Making Iranian Athletes Flee Iran
Javan:
1- Borrell in Tehran to Save JCPOA without Paying Any Costs
Kayhan:
1- Number of Reformist Candidates This Time Several Times More than Previous Elections
2- Yemeni Envoy Reveals Secret behind Arms Possessed by Ansarullah
3- Challenges of Allawi: Iraqi PM – From Expulsion of US to Convincing People