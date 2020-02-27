A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Russia Changes Track!
* Despite Earlier Remarks in Support of Iran, Russia Leaves Iran Railway Project
Arman-e Melli:
1- Gilan Has Worrying Situation: Chinese Dam Workers Banned from Leaving
2- Gov’t Calls for Removal of Barriers to Ratification of CFT, Palermo Bills
3- Sanders Has Great Chance for Winning Presidency: US May Return to JCPOA If Democrats Win
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani: Some Die of Simple Cold!
2- Gov’t Issues Statement on Efforts to Get Iran Out of FATF Blacklist
3- New Signals to Preserve JCPOA
4- US Cannot Do Any Damn Thing: IRGC Aerospace Chief’s Reaction to US Bans
Etemad:
1- Indian Police Just Watches How Mobs Slaughter Muslims
2- Gov’t Says Iran Should Show Its Anti-Terrorism Face to World in Face of FATF Blacklisting
Ettela’at:
1- Industry Minister: No Need to Worry, All Basic Commodities Provided for Nowruz
2- Health Minister: Novel Coronavirus Contained in Iran
3- Gov’t: Barriers to Ratification of FATF Bills Must Be Removed
Kayhan:
1- All Profiteers of Coronavirus: From Pompeo to Mask Hoarders
2- 24 Coronavirus Patients Fully Recovered, Discharged from Hospital
3- Rouhani: Coronavirus Shouldn’t Be Turned into Enemy’s Weapon to Shut Down Production
Khorasan:
1- Important Decisions by National Coronavirus HQ
* Restrictions Imposed on Travel, Pilgrimage, Friday Prayers
2- Behind Scenes of Modi’s Ethnic Cleansing: Clashes in India Kill 24, Wound 200
Shargh:
1- Dream of Seeing an Anti-Israel Jew in White House If Sanders Win
2- World Quarantines Its Cities, While Iran Vows Return to Normalcy