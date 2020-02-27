A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 27

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Russia Changes Track!

* Despite Earlier Remarks in Support of Iran, Russia Leaves Iran Railway Project

Arman-e Melli:

1- Gilan Has Worrying Situation: Chinese Dam Workers Banned from Leaving

2- Gov’t Calls for Removal of Barriers to Ratification of CFT, Palermo Bills

3- Sanders Has Great Chance for Winning Presidency: US May Return to JCPOA If Democrats Win

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: Some Die of Simple Cold!

2- Gov’t Issues Statement on Efforts to Get Iran Out of FATF Blacklist

3- New Signals to Preserve JCPOA

4- US Cannot Do Any Damn Thing: IRGC Aerospace Chief’s Reaction to US Bans

Etemad:

1- Indian Police Just Watches How Mobs Slaughter Muslims

2- Gov’t Says Iran Should Show Its Anti-Terrorism Face to World in Face of FATF Blacklisting

Ettela’at:

1- Industry Minister: No Need to Worry, All Basic Commodities Provided for Nowruz

2- Health Minister: Novel Coronavirus Contained in Iran

3- Gov’t: Barriers to Ratification of FATF Bills Must Be Removed

Kayhan:

1- All Profiteers of Coronavirus: From Pompeo to Mask Hoarders

2- 24 Coronavirus Patients Fully Recovered, Discharged from Hospital

3- Rouhani: Coronavirus Shouldn’t Be Turned into Enemy’s Weapon to Shut Down Production

Khorasan:

1- Important Decisions by National Coronavirus HQ

* Restrictions Imposed on Travel, Pilgrimage, Friday Prayers

2- Behind Scenes of Modi’s Ethnic Cleansing: Clashes in India Kill 24, Wound 200

Shargh:

1- Dream of Seeing an Anti-Israel Jew in White House If Sanders Win

2- World Quarantines Its Cities, While Iran Vows Return to Normalcy

