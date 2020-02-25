A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 25

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iran Newspapers

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Reaction to FATF Blacklisting: Those Who Gave Pretext to US Must Be Held Accountable

2- Larijani to Austria: EU Only Pays Lip Service on JCPOA

 

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Mousavi: Closure of Iran Borders Temporary

2- Cities Won’t Be Quarantined

3- We Were Late in Diagnosing Coronavirus: Official

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Virus of Unaccountability Worse than Coronavirus!

2- Coronavirus Causes Losses to Iranian Businesses

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Two Populist Bargain over Economic Issues

* Trump Visits India

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Management Trapped by Corona

2- One Afghanistan and Two Presidents

3- Rouhani: Double Your Efforts to Improve People’s Healthcare

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Don’t Politicize Coronavirus

2- Negative Vote to Non-Oil Budget

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Society Must Be Rid of Corona Panic

2- JCPOA Joint Commission to Convene Wednesday in Vienna

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- National Mobilization of Forces against Corona

2- IRGC Ready to Help Fight Coronavirus

3- Hands Tied by Coronavirus Propaganda

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Health Minister Denies Claim 50 Killed by Coronavirus in Qom; 12 Killed in Entire Iran

 

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Crisis of Coronavirus Statistics

* While Qom Lawmaker Says 50 Killed in Qom for Coronavirus, Health Ministry Denies

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Difficulties of Medical Teams

2- Coronavirus Threatening Child Labourers

3- Anger in Wuhan, Deep Silence in Italy

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Thin Line of Communication between Iran, US

* US Senator’s Meeting with Zarif in Munich Created Controversies in Tehran, Washington

2- Profiteers of Corona

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*