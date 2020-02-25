A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 25

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Reaction to FATF Blacklisting: Those Who Gave Pretext to US Must Be Held Accountable

2- Larijani to Austria: EU Only Pays Lip Service on JCPOA

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Mousavi: Closure of Iran Borders Temporary

2- Cities Won’t Be Quarantined

3- We Were Late in Diagnosing Coronavirus: Official

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Virus of Unaccountability Worse than Coronavirus!

2- Coronavirus Causes Losses to Iranian Businesses

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Two Populist Bargain over Economic Issues

* Trump Visits India

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Management Trapped by Corona

2- One Afghanistan and Two Presidents

3- Rouhani: Double Your Efforts to Improve People’s Healthcare

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Don’t Politicize Coronavirus

2- Negative Vote to Non-Oil Budget

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Society Must Be Rid of Corona Panic

2- JCPOA Joint Commission to Convene Wednesday in Vienna

Javan Newspaper:

1- National Mobilization of Forces against Corona

2- IRGC Ready to Help Fight Coronavirus

3- Hands Tied by Coronavirus Propaganda

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Health Minister Denies Claim 50 Killed by Coronavirus in Qom; 12 Killed in Entire Iran

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Crisis of Coronavirus Statistics

* While Qom Lawmaker Says 50 Killed in Qom for Coronavirus, Health Ministry Denies

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Difficulties of Medical Teams

2- Coronavirus Threatening Child Labourers

3- Anger in Wuhan, Deep Silence in Italy

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Thin Line of Communication between Iran, US

* US Senator’s Meeting with Zarif in Munich Created Controversies in Tehran, Washington

2- Profiteers of Corona