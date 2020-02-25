A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Rouhani’s Reaction to FATF Blacklisting: Those Who Gave Pretext to US Must Be Held Accountable
2- Larijani to Austria: EU Only Pays Lip Service on JCPOA
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Mousavi: Closure of Iran Borders Temporary
2- Cities Won’t Be Quarantined
3- We Were Late in Diagnosing Coronavirus: Official
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Virus of Unaccountability Worse than Coronavirus!
2- Coronavirus Causes Losses to Iranian Businesses
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Two Populist Bargain over Economic Issues
* Trump Visits India
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Management Trapped by Corona
2- One Afghanistan and Two Presidents
3- Rouhani: Double Your Efforts to Improve People’s Healthcare
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Gov’t Spokesman: Don’t Politicize Coronavirus
2- Negative Vote to Non-Oil Budget
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Society Must Be Rid of Corona Panic
2- JCPOA Joint Commission to Convene Wednesday in Vienna
Javan Newspaper:
1- National Mobilization of Forces against Corona
2- IRGC Ready to Help Fight Coronavirus
3- Hands Tied by Coronavirus Propaganda
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Health Minister Denies Claim 50 Killed by Coronavirus in Qom; 12 Killed in Entire Iran
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Crisis of Coronavirus Statistics
* While Qom Lawmaker Says 50 Killed in Qom for Coronavirus, Health Ministry Denies
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Difficulties of Medical Teams
2- Coronavirus Threatening Child Labourers
3- Anger in Wuhan, Deep Silence in Italy
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Thin Line of Communication between Iran, US
* US Senator’s Meeting with Zarif in Munich Created Controversies in Tehran, Washington
2- Profiteers of Corona