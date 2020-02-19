A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 19

19 Dey Newspaper:

1- Enemy Seeks to Separate People from Establishment: Leader

2- Larijani: US Suffering from Political Confusion

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Politician: Reformists Far from Society’s Pulse

2- Pompeo Slams US Senators’ Meeting with Zarif

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Leader Urges People to Create Strong Parliament with Their Huge Turnout in Elections

2- CBI Chief: Inflation Rate to Be Under 20% Next Year

3- IRGC: Saudis Provided 3 Planes of Weapons for Jaish al-Adl Terrorists

Etemad Newspaper:

1- FATF to Hold Fateful Meeting Today

2- Reformist MP Predicts Strong Minority

3- Sensitive Situation of Afghanistan

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Friends and Foes All Focused on Iran Elections

2- Stay Strong Wuhan: Tehran’s Azadi Tower Lit Up in Solidarity with China

Javan Newspaper:

1- Weak Parliament to Have Long-Term Negative Effect: Leader

2- Judiciary’s Handling of Two Cases Bring Back 4,000 Billion Tomans to Gov’t

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Leader: People Must Choose Lawmakers Carefully; Some Have Become Servants of US

2- FATF’s Decision Not to Impact Iran Market

3- Saudi Interested in Talks with Iran, US Didn’t Allow It: Report

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US Will Sink Just Like Titanic: Iran Leader

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Unity among Reformists

2- Failure of Conservatives’ Unity

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Don’t Worry, People Well Know What to Do

Shargh Newspaper:

1- What Are Omanis Doing in Tehran? Bin Alawi, Zarif Had 7 Meetings in Past Few Months