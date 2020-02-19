A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 19

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

19 Dey Newspaper:

1- Enemy Seeks to Separate People from Establishment: Leader

2- Larijani: US Suffering from Political Confusion

 

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Politician: Reformists Far from Society’s Pulse

2- Pompeo Slams US Senators’ Meeting with Zarif

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Leader Urges People to Create Strong Parliament with Their Huge Turnout in Elections

2- CBI Chief: Inflation Rate to Be Under 20% Next Year

3- IRGC: Saudis Provided 3 Planes of Weapons for Jaish al-Adl Terrorists

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- FATF to Hold Fateful Meeting Today

2- Reformist MP Predicts Strong Minority

3- Sensitive Situation of Afghanistan

 

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Friends and Foes All Focused on Iran Elections

2- Stay Strong Wuhan: Tehran’s Azadi Tower Lit Up in Solidarity with China

Javan Newspaper:

1- Weak Parliament to Have Long-Term Negative Effect: Leader

2- Judiciary’s Handling of Two Cases Bring Back 4,000 Billion Tomans to Gov’t

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Leader: People Must Choose Lawmakers Carefully; Some Have Become Servants of US

2- FATF’s Decision Not to Impact Iran Market

3- Saudi Interested in Talks with Iran, US Didn’t Allow It: Report

 

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US Will Sink Just Like Titanic: Iran Leader

 

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Unity among Reformists

2- Failure of Conservatives’ Unity

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Don’t Worry, People Well Know What to Do

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- What Are Omanis Doing in Tehran? Bin Alawi, Zarif Had 7 Meetings in Past Few Months

   
   

