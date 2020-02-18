A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Dey 19 Newspaper:
- Iranian Businessmen to Help Rebuild Syria: Larijani
- Our Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Shatters US’s Fabricated Awe: IRGC Cheif
Abrar Newspaper:
- We Have Big Database of Intelligence from Remains of ISIS: Iraq
- US Negotiates with Europe to Leave Iraq: Trump’s Adviser
- We Seek to Resolve Iran-US Differences through Dialogue: Lavrov
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
- How much is the Turnover of Parliamentary Elections?
- “US Peace with Taliban Does not Necessarily Mean End of War in Afghanistan!”
Ebtekar Newspaper:
- We Ready to Talk to Our Arab Neighbors: Larijani
- EU Gives Russia, China Confidence in Preserving JCPOA
- Passionate Attendance of People; Reformist Wave at “Shiroudi” Stadium
Etemad Newspaper:
- Election Turnout; Right or Duty?
- Increasing Sanctions Costs for US
- Iran’s Maximum Use of Munich Conference
- Reformism Does Not Reach Dead-end: Abdollah Ramazanzadeh
Ettela’at Newspaper:
- Resistance, Referendum; Solution to Palestinian Issue: Zarif
- Assassination of General Soleimani Gross Violation of UN Charter: Lavrov
Javan Newspaper:
- Reformists’ Election Campaign after Undermining!
- Ankara-Washington Push to Rescue Terrorists from Idlib
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Statue of General Soleimani Built on Lebanese Border with Palestine
Kayhan Newspaper:
- Mass Escape of Terrorists from Aleppo
- Syrians Celebrate on Streets
- US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Makes Iraq closer to Iran: German FM
Shahrvand Newspaper:
- Iran’s Miankaleh in Quarantine: Head of Veterinary Organisation
- 285 Dead Birds Discovered in Bandar Torkaman
- Miankaleh; Migratory Birds Slaughterhouse