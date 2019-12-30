A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 30

Fatemeh Askarieh
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 30, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- France’s Recent Moves ‘Meddlesome’, Lack Legal Basis: Iran

2- Iran-China-Russia Joint Drills Finish

3- Kuwait Appeases Iran after Controversial Meeting with Separatist Element

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- What to Expect from Zarif’s New York Trip

2- Zarif’s Upper Hand [Editorial]

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Trump’s Soldiers in Villages

* Radicals Seeking to Establish Power in White House

 

Ebtekar:

1- Message of Iran-China-Russia Drill: Iran Can’t Be Isolated

 

Etemad:

1- November Protests, 2020 Parliamentary Elections

 

Hamshahri:

1- 2019 Year of Protests

 

Javan:

1- Christmas of Protests and Strikes in France

2- Girl Who Broke Iran’s Clean Sheet Record: Brilliant Future Awaiting Iran’s Women Football

 

Kayhan:

1- Barham Salih Returns: Political Groups Agree on Early Elections

2- Mass Killings in US at Highest Level in 50 Years

 

Mardom Salari:

1- Return of Iraq President to Baghdad

2- Zarif to Visit Moscow, and Then New York

3- Wilmots Sues Iran at FIFA

 

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- November Unrest Aimed at Turning Iran into Syria: IRGC General

2- Iran’s Response to Any Adventure by Enemies Will Make Them Regret: Top General

 

Sazandegi:

1- Zarif’s Mission in New York

 

Shargh:

1- It’s No Surprise to See a Populist’s Victory in Next Elections: Analyst

2- Tehran-Paris: Return to the Past

3- Mediators with Little Impact on Iran-US Ties [Editorial]

   
   

