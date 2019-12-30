A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 30, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- France’s Recent Moves ‘Meddlesome’, Lack Legal Basis: Iran
2- Iran-China-Russia Joint Drills Finish
3- Kuwait Appeases Iran after Controversial Meeting with Separatist Element
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- What to Expect from Zarif’s New York Trip
2- Zarif’s Upper Hand [Editorial]
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Trump’s Soldiers in Villages
* Radicals Seeking to Establish Power in White House
Ebtekar:
1- Message of Iran-China-Russia Drill: Iran Can’t Be Isolated
Etemad:
1- November Protests, 2020 Parliamentary Elections
Hamshahri:
1- 2019 Year of Protests
Javan:
1- Christmas of Protests and Strikes in France
2- Girl Who Broke Iran’s Clean Sheet Record: Brilliant Future Awaiting Iran’s Women Football
Kayhan:
1- Barham Salih Returns: Political Groups Agree on Early Elections
2- Mass Killings in US at Highest Level in 50 Years
Mardom Salari:
1- Return of Iraq President to Baghdad
2- Zarif to Visit Moscow, and Then New York
3- Wilmots Sues Iran at FIFA
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- November Unrest Aimed at Turning Iran into Syria: IRGC General
2- Iran’s Response to Any Adventure by Enemies Will Make Them Regret: Top General
Sazandegi:
1- Zarif’s Mission in New York
Shargh:
1- It’s No Surprise to See a Populist’s Victory in Next Elections: Analyst
2- Tehran-Paris: Return to the Past
3- Mediators with Little Impact on Iran-US Ties [Editorial]