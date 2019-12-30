A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 30

Abrar:

1- France’s Recent Moves ‘Meddlesome’, Lack Legal Basis: Iran

2- Iran-China-Russia Joint Drills Finish

3- Kuwait Appeases Iran after Controversial Meeting with Separatist Element

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- What to Expect from Zarif’s New York Trip

2- Zarif’s Upper Hand [Editorial]

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Trump’s Soldiers in Villages

* Radicals Seeking to Establish Power in White House

Ebtekar:

1- Message of Iran-China-Russia Drill: Iran Can’t Be Isolated

Etemad:

1- November Protests, 2020 Parliamentary Elections

Hamshahri:

1- 2019 Year of Protests

Javan:

1- Christmas of Protests and Strikes in France

2- Girl Who Broke Iran’s Clean Sheet Record: Brilliant Future Awaiting Iran’s Women Football

Kayhan:

1- Barham Salih Returns: Political Groups Agree on Early Elections

2- Mass Killings in US at Highest Level in 50 Years

Mardom Salari:

1- Return of Iraq President to Baghdad

2- Zarif to Visit Moscow, and Then New York

3- Wilmots Sues Iran at FIFA

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- November Unrest Aimed at Turning Iran into Syria: IRGC General

2- Iran’s Response to Any Adventure by Enemies Will Make Them Regret: Top General

Sazandegi:

1- Zarif’s Mission in New York

Shargh:

1- It’s No Surprise to See a Populist’s Victory in Next Elections: Analyst

2- Tehran-Paris: Return to the Past

3- Mediators with Little Impact on Iran-US Ties [Editorial]