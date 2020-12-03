A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Return to January 2017 or September 2013?

2- Parliament’s Request from Gov’t Signed into Law

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Those Who Claim to Be Advocates of National Interests Shouldn’t Turn JCPOA into Trigger Mechanism

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Bitter Accounts of Days without Medicine

2- Why Did Guardian Council Reject Parliamentary Bill on Lifting of Sanctions

Etemad Newspaper:

1- With or Without JCPOA?

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Parliament’s Bill Detrimental to Diplomacy

2- Some Elements Involved in Fakhrizadeh Assassination Identified

3- Merkel: Corona to Change World’s Economic Leadership

Javan Newspaper:

1- Day of Government Inversion

2- Democrats Will Return to JCPOA with Intention of Securing 2nd, 3rd JCPOAs

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Five Major Problems with Next Fiscal Year’s Budget Bill

2- US Cause of Iraq’s Plights: Iraqi People Indebted to Hashd al-Sha’abi

3- Biden Repeats Trump’s Preconditions for Returning to JCPOA

4- All Members of Biden Team: All Zionists

5- UNSC Not to Take Any Action on Fakhrizadeh Assassination

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- One-Month Deadline for JCPOA Extended to Two Months

2- Food Rationing in Ahvaz

3- Western Consensus on US Return to JCPOA

4- Gov’t Doesn’t Agree with Parliament’s Bill

5- Crisis in Tel Aviv Turns into Political Coma Again

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Presents Next Year’s Budget Bill While Neither Rouhani, Nor Qalibaf Were Present

2- Coronavirus Revealing Internal Weaknesses of Countries