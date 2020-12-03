A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Return to January 2017 or September 2013?
2- Parliament’s Request from Gov’t Signed into Law
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Those Who Claim to Be Advocates of National Interests Shouldn’t Turn JCPOA into Trigger Mechanism
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Bitter Accounts of Days without Medicine
2- Why Did Guardian Council Reject Parliamentary Bill on Lifting of Sanctions
Etemad Newspaper:
1- With or Without JCPOA?
Iran Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Parliament’s Bill Detrimental to Diplomacy
2- Some Elements Involved in Fakhrizadeh Assassination Identified
3- Merkel: Corona to Change World’s Economic Leadership
Javan Newspaper:
1- Day of Government Inversion
2- Democrats Will Return to JCPOA with Intention of Securing 2nd, 3rd JCPOAs
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Five Major Problems with Next Fiscal Year’s Budget Bill
2- US Cause of Iraq’s Plights: Iraqi People Indebted to Hashd al-Sha’abi
3- Biden Repeats Trump’s Preconditions for Returning to JCPOA
4- All Members of Biden Team: All Zionists
5- UNSC Not to Take Any Action on Fakhrizadeh Assassination
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- One-Month Deadline for JCPOA Extended to Two Months
2- Food Rationing in Ahvaz
3- Western Consensus on US Return to JCPOA
4- Gov’t Doesn’t Agree with Parliament’s Bill
5- Crisis in Tel Aviv Turns into Political Coma Again
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Gov’t Presents Next Year’s Budget Bill While Neither Rouhani, Nor Qalibaf Were Present
2- Coronavirus Revealing Internal Weaknesses of Countries