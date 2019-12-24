A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 24

Abrar:

1- JCPOA Will Be Destroyed If Europe Moves Towards Trigger Mechanism

2- Indian Media: Tehran, New Delhi Agree on Accelerated Construction of Chabahar Port

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Three Second-Hand Airbus Planes Added to Iran’s Fleet

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani in Meeting with India FM: US Has to Stop Maximum Pressure on Iran

2- Tehran Hardly Breathes

3- Time Running Out for Iran, US [Editorial]

Etemad:

1- Golden Girls of Alysh

* Iranian Women Claim World Alysh Title

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Iran Needs National Dialogue

2- Hashd al-Shaabi’s Big Operation against ISIS in Mosul

Hamshahri:

1- Politics against Economy

* 25 Economic, Political Figures Talk about Pros and Cons of FATF Accession

* 72 Percent Agree, 28 Percent Disagree

Javan:

1- Iran Warns It’ll Withdraw from JCPOA

2- Nuclear Chief: JCPOA at Dangerous Phase

3- ISIS Reinforced by Iraq Riots

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- MPs Write to Iran Leader, Call for Help on FATF Problem

Kayhan:

1- Suspicious Support for FATF after Selling Out Diplomat in Germany

Setareh Sobh:

1- MPs Write Letter to Leader on Consequences of Not Joining FATF

Shargh:

1- In Whose Hands Is Fate of Palermo Convention?