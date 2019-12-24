A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- JCPOA Will Be Destroyed If Europe Moves Towards Trigger Mechanism
2- Indian Media: Tehran, New Delhi Agree on Accelerated Construction of Chabahar Port
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Three Second-Hand Airbus Planes Added to Iran’s Fleet
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani in Meeting with India FM: US Has to Stop Maximum Pressure on Iran
2- Tehran Hardly Breathes
3- Time Running Out for Iran, US [Editorial]
Etemad:
1- Golden Girls of Alysh
* Iranian Women Claim World Alysh Title
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: Iran Needs National Dialogue
2- Hashd al-Shaabi’s Big Operation against ISIS in Mosul
Hamshahri:
1- Politics against Economy
* 25 Economic, Political Figures Talk about Pros and Cons of FATF Accession
* 72 Percent Agree, 28 Percent Disagree
Javan:
1- Iran Warns It’ll Withdraw from JCPOA
2- Nuclear Chief: JCPOA at Dangerous Phase
3- ISIS Reinforced by Iraq Riots
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- MPs Write to Iran Leader, Call for Help on FATF Problem
Kayhan:
1- Suspicious Support for FATF after Selling Out Diplomat in Germany
Setareh Sobh:
1- MPs Write Letter to Leader on Consequences of Not Joining FATF
Shargh:
1- In Whose Hands Is Fate of Palermo Convention?