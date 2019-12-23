A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 23

Abrar:

1- Larijani: Sanctions Made Iran’s Industry More Active

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- FATF Bills Will Finally Be Ratified: MP Predicts

Ebtekar:

1- Vicious Cycle of Clashes between Ghani, Abdullah

2- Trump: Crazy Pelosi Had No Choice But to Impeach Me!

3- Prosecutor General: Nov. Riots Limited in Eight Provinces

Etemad:

1- Afghanistan Once Again in Limbo

2- Complicated Situation of Afghanistan [Editorial]

Javan:

1- Abe Gives Trump 75-Minute Report on His 60-Minute Meeting with Rouhani!

2- Abe-Trump Long Conversations Shows Trump Worried about Iran’s Exit from JCPOA

Kayhan:

1- Efficient Parliament Needed to Realize People’s Demands from Gov’t

2- Souvenir of Japan Trump: A Mirage Not Taken So Seriously Even by Optimists

3- Number of Homeless People in California Breaks Records

* Housing Secretary: Situation Is Critical

Mardom Salari:

1- Europe Escaping Forward Using Trick of Trigger Mechanism

Setareh Sobh:

1- Controversy over Results of Afghan Elections

2- What’s Logic of FATF Opponents?

Shahrvand:

1- Police Arrests 220 Junkies in Northwest of Tehran

Shargh:

1- Abe, Trump Hold Phone Talks after Rouhani’s Visit

2- Araqchi: There Are Obstacles to Improvement of Iran-Japan Ties