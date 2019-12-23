A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 23, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Larijani: Sanctions Made Iran’s Industry More Active
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- FATF Bills Will Finally Be Ratified: MP Predicts
Ebtekar:
1- Vicious Cycle of Clashes between Ghani, Abdullah
2- Trump: Crazy Pelosi Had No Choice But to Impeach Me!
3- Prosecutor General: Nov. Riots Limited in Eight Provinces
Etemad:
1- Afghanistan Once Again in Limbo
2- Complicated Situation of Afghanistan [Editorial]
Javan:
1- Abe Gives Trump 75-Minute Report on His 60-Minute Meeting with Rouhani!
2- Abe-Trump Long Conversations Shows Trump Worried about Iran’s Exit from JCPOA
Kayhan:
1- Efficient Parliament Needed to Realize People’s Demands from Gov’t
2- Souvenir of Japan Trump: A Mirage Not Taken So Seriously Even by Optimists
3- Number of Homeless People in California Breaks Records
* Housing Secretary: Situation Is Critical
Mardom Salari:
1- Europe Escaping Forward Using Trick of Trigger Mechanism
Setareh Sobh:
1- Controversy over Results of Afghan Elections
2- What’s Logic of FATF Opponents?
Shahrvand:
1- Police Arrests 220 Junkies in Northwest of Tehran
Shargh:
1- Abe, Trump Hold Phone Talks after Rouhani’s Visit
2- Araqchi: There Are Obstacles to Improvement of Iran-Japan Ties