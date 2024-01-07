8 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank

A ministry statement said seven Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed a public gathering in Martyrs Square near the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

Another Palestinian died of wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire in the town of Abwein near Ramallah, it added.

Earlier, at daybreak Sunday, Israeli troops stormed the city of Jenin – the center of the governorate – including its refugee camp and several neighborhoods. Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard, according to witnesses.

Witnesses say that a helicopter bombed the camp, but no casualties were reported there.

At least one Israeli police officer was killed due to injuries sustained during the raid.

At least four Israeli officers were injured in an explosion during the raid, and two sustained serious injuries, said a joint Israeli army and police statement.

The wounded border police officers were taken to a hospital in northern Israel, where injured Shay Germay, a woman officer, was reported dead, a later joint statement added.

The casualties came from the explosion of a device on the roadside as an Israeli forces’ vehicle was on site during the raid.

Videos and photos on social media showed a vehicle belonging to Israeli forces overturned due to the impact of the explosion.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

The number of Palestinian casualties in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is at least 330, according to health ministry data.