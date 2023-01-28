8 Israeli settlers killed in shooting operation in al-Quds

Many others were also wounded during the incident that took place on Friday, a day after Israeli forces raided the city of Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp in the north of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank, gunning down nine Palestinians.

The gunman involved in the Friday operation was “neutralized” by Israeli forces, said the regime’s Magen David Adom emergency response service.

No person or body has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting incident.

The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has praised the operation as “a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation’s criminal actions.”

The operation was also welcomed by Hamas’ fellow Gaza-headquartered resistance group, the Islamic Jihad.

The Jenin raid saw scores of Israeli armored vehicles, which were packed with the regime’s troops, attacking the city, opening fire on the Palestinian youths, who were trying to block the invading forces’ way.

The raid turned Thursday into the deadliest single day so far for Palestinians in the current year.

Including the raid’s fatalities, the regime has shot and killed at least 30 Palestinians since the beginning of 2023.

Later during the day, thousands of mourners flooded Jenin’s streets carrying the bodies of the martyrs overhead, and chanting slogans against the occupying regime.

Also on Thursday, the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which is headed by Mahmoud Abbas, said it had decided to suspend security coordination with the Israeli regime in the West Bank in reaction to the Jenin massacre.