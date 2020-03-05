739 Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 591 new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 3,513.

The death toll has also increased to 107, 15 of whom died in the past 24 hours.

The 3,513 confirmed cases so far include in 1,352 in Tehran, 386 in Qom, 333 in Gilan, 238 in Isfahan, 180 in Markazi, and 173 in Alborz, 121 in Mazandaran, 111 in Qazvin, 89 in Khorasan Razavi, 68 in Fars, 65 in East Azarbaijan, 63 in Khuzestan, 60 in Semnan, 37 in Golestan, 30 in Lorestan, 26 in Ardabil, 22 in Kermanshah, 19 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 18 in Kerman, 18 in Kurdistan, 16 in Hamadan, 15 in South Khorasan, 15 in Zanjan, 13 in Hormozgan, 11 in Ilam, 10 in West Azarbaijan, 9 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 7 in Yazd, 3 in Bushehr (all new cases), 3 in North Khorasan, 2 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.