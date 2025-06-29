IFP ExclusiveJudiciarySelected

At least 71 killed in Israeli attack on Iran’s Evin prison, judiciary spokesman says

By IFP Editorial Staff
At least 71 people were killed in a recent Israeli strike on Evin Prison in northern Tehran on June 23, according to Iranian Judiciary Spokesman Asghar Jahangir.

Speaking on Sunday, Jahangir stated that the casualties include prison staff, conscripted soldiers, inmates, their visiting family members, and nearby residents.

He described the incident as a “full-scale crime” committed by a “Zionist terrorist gang.”

The attack targeted key facilities within the prison compound, including the medical ward, engineering offices, and visitation and judicial buildings.

Jahangir noted that several civilians living adjacent to the prison were also killed or injured, with many sustaining serious physical and material losses.

“Some of the victims were family members who had come for visits or to follow up on legal matters. The projectile struck the visitation area, causing fatalities and injuries among those present,” he said.

Jahangir added that several injured individuals were treated on-site, while others were hospitalized and later discharged after receiving medical care.

Iranian authorities have condemned the attack as a violation of international law and called on global institutions to hold Israel accountable for the 12-day unprovoked aggression.

