68 Iranian athletes killed in recent conflict, sports ministry says

Speaking at a ceremony in Qom on Tuesday, Nazari emphasized the continuous operation of all ministry departments during the war, saying, “Despite the aggression, the Ministry of Sports and Youth remained fully active across all sectors.”

Nazari highlighted a surge in national unity, particularly among younger generations born in the 2000s and 2010s. “This war has deepened solidarity and reaffirmed our values of resistance against oppression,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, citing figures released by the Ministry of Health, announced that 935 people were killed and 5,646 injured during the conflict, adding among the fatalities were 140 women and children.