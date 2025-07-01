Tuesday, July 1, 2025
68 Iranian athletes killed in recent conflict, sports ministry says

By IFP Editorial Staff

Sixty-eight Iranian athletes lost their lives during the recent 12-day conflict with the US and Israel, according to Seyed Ghani Nazari, Deputy Minister for Legal, Parliamentary, and Provincial Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Sports and Youth.

Speaking at a ceremony in Qom on Tuesday, Nazari emphasized the continuous operation of all ministry departments during the war, saying, “Despite the aggression, the Ministry of Sports and Youth remained fully active across all sectors.”

Nazari highlighted a surge in national unity, particularly among younger generations born in the 2000s and 2010s. “This war has deepened solidarity and reaffirmed our values of resistance against oppression,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, citing figures released by the Ministry of Health, announced that 935 people were killed and 5,646 injured during the conflict, adding among the fatalities were 140 women and children.

