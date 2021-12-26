Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

6 new Omicron cases detected in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Six new patients who have contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been identified in Iran.

“Following the tests conducted, another 6 patients suffering from the Omicron strain [of COVID-19] were identified in the country,” said the Public Relations Office of the health ministry.

“Five of the cases were in Hormozgan in southern and one in Babol in the north,” it added.

This comes as Iran’s Interior Ministry has issued instructions in line with approvals from the National Coronavirus Control Taskforce to various agencies regarding passenger control at border crossings.

The decision was made due to a surge in cases of Covid’s new variant.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said there are measures in place to control the new strain based on which people from the countries in Europe and Africa where the new variant originated, face restrictions for entering

Previous articleIranian FM: Tehran ready to expand ties with Oman
Next articleAll US troops must leave Iraq: Al-Fath leader

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks