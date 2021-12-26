6 new Omicron cases detected in Iran

“Following the tests conducted, another 6 patients suffering from the Omicron strain [of COVID-19] were identified in the country,” said the Public Relations Office of the health ministry.

“Five of the cases were in Hormozgan in southern and one in Babol in the north,” it added.

This comes as Iran’s Interior Ministry has issued instructions in line with approvals from the National Coronavirus Control Taskforce to various agencies regarding passenger control at border crossings.

The decision was made due to a surge in cases of Covid’s new variant.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said there are measures in place to control the new strain based on which people from the countries in Europe and Africa where the new variant originated, face restrictions for entering