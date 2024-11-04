Dozens of countries press UN for arms embargo on Israel amid Gaza war

In a statement released on Sunday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it had submitted the letter to the United Nations, signed by 52 countries and two organizations, calling for a halt in arms deliveries to Israel.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in remarks also confirmed the move and accused countries exporting weapons to Israel of complicity in genocide.

“We have written a joint letter calling on all countries to stop the sale of arms and ammunition to Israel. We delivered this letter, which has 54 signatories, to the UN on November 1,” stated Fidan at a press conference in Djibouti where he was attending a Turkey-Africa partnership summit.

“We must repeat at every opportunity that selling arms to Israel means participating in its genocide,” the top Turkish diplomat added.

Arms have continued to flow from Western countries to Israel in recent months. The US, Germany, Britain, France and some other Western countries are the main culprits behind lethal arms to Israel.

The Zionist regime has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas last October, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.