Sunday, July 17, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

Official: 50k pilgrims to travel visa-free to Iraq for Eid al-Ghadir on Monday

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian pilgrims Iraq

Iran’s interior ministry says 50,000 Iranian pilgrims will head to the shrine cities of Iraq for Eid al-Ghadir, which falls on Monday, without any need for entry visas.

Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs Majid Mirahmadi says the pilgrims can travel to Iraq individually as part of convoys without visas, starting from Sunday night.

Mirahmadi added that the visa-free travels are possible through the western border crossings of Shalamcheh and Mehran.

Earlier, Iran and Iraq also announced an agreement for visa-free Arbaeen march for Iranian pilgrims, who seek to travel to Iraq on foot.

Millions of pilgrims, mostly from Iran, travel to Iraq every year for the Arbaeen march, which marks 40 days after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein.

This year, Arbaeen falls on September 17.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks