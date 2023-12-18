Over 500 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank in 2023

A ministry statement on Sunday said that 111 children were among the victims.

Last year, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli army fire reached 224 people, according to Palestinian figures.

The Health Ministry added 297 Palestinians lost their lives in the West Bank since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injuring 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.

2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, when the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) began keeping records, according to a report from the organization on Saturday.