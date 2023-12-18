Monday, December 18, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Over 500 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank in 2023

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Forces

At least 505 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank this year, the Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed.

A ministry statement on Sunday said that 111 children were among the victims.

Last year, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli army fire reached 224 people, according to Palestinian figures.

The Health Ministry added 297 Palestinians lost their lives in the West Bank since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injuring 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.

2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, when the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) began keeping records, according to a report from the organization on Saturday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks