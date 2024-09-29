IRGC Quds Force commander says Iran to stand by Resistance Front till liberation of Palestine

In a message of condolence over the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of the Hezbollah movement, Brigadier General Qa’ani said the noble martyr dedicated his life to fighting with the devil enemy of Islam and Quran.

He added the late Hezbollah chief was martyred in the path of the lofty causes of Islam and supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation and the dignity of the Lebanese nation.

He highlighted Nasrallah’s leadership of the resistance movement of Hezbollah in fighting Takfiri groups like Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

The IRGC commander extended his condolences to the Resistance Front, including Hezbollah, and the distinguished family of the late leader Nasrallah, adding the Islamic Republic will keep being with the resistance forces.