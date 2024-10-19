UN warns of Israeli settler violence in West Bank

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned “that Israeli settler violence in the context of the ongoing olive harvest season is threatening people’s safety and livelihoods”, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told a news conference.

Haq added OCHA has documented at least “32 attacks by Israeli settlers, during which 39 Palestinians harvesting olives were injured and about 600 trees and saplings were vandalized, sawed off, or stolen” since the beginning of October.

He noted that OCHA is conducting initial assessments to determine the needs of affected individuals to inform humanitarian support from the UN and its partners.

Decrying the deteriorating situation in northern Gaza, Haq said that intense hostilities and Israel’s evacuation orders have led to a significant loss of access to critical water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

According to Haq, “water production from municipal wells is currently at zero” in areas such as Jabalya and Beit Lahya.

Despite the challenges, the UN is working to restore access to water for communities across Gaza.

“As of a week ago, they (UN partners) report that 638 cubic meters of water were being distributed in northern Gaza on a daily basis through water trucking,” he continued, contrasting how before October 2023, when the current hostilities began, there was 380,000 cubic meters of daily water distribution throughout all of Gaza Strip.

At least 760 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,250 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.