Media WireMiddle East

UN warns of Israeli settler violence in West Bank

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Settlers

The United Nations has highlighted escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank, warning that illegal Israeli settler violence threatens the safety of Palestinians.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned “that Israeli settler violence in the context of the ongoing olive harvest season is threatening people’s safety and livelihoods”, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told a news conference.

Haq added OCHA has documented at least “32 attacks by Israeli settlers, during which 39 Palestinians harvesting olives were injured and about 600 trees and saplings were vandalized, sawed off, or stolen” since the beginning of October.

He noted that OCHA is conducting initial assessments to determine the needs of affected individuals to inform humanitarian support from the UN and its partners.

Decrying the deteriorating situation in northern Gaza, Haq said that intense hostilities and Israel’s evacuation orders have led to a significant loss of access to critical water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

According to Haq, “water production from municipal wells is currently at zero” in areas such as Jabalya and Beit Lahya.

Despite the challenges, the UN is working to restore access to water for communities across Gaza.

“As of a week ago, they (UN partners) report that 638 cubic meters of water were being distributed in northern Gaza on a daily basis through water trucking,” he continued, contrasting how before October 2023, when the current hostilities began, there was 380,000 cubic meters of daily water distribution throughout all of Gaza Strip.

At least 760 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,250 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks