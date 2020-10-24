5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West of Tehran

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has hit an area located on the border of Iran’s Qazvin and Hamadan provinces, west of the capital city.

The earthquake struck an area located 25 km from the city of Avaj in Qazvin province at 15:04 (local time) on Saturday, according to the Seismological Centre of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was determined to be at 35.69 degrees of north latitude and 48.97 degrees of east longitude.

The location of the quake has been reported to be 107 km from the city of Hamadan and 114 km from Qazvin, data from the seismological centre showed.

The earthquake was felt in nearby provinces, including Tehran and Gilan, according to social media users.

Officials say no damage has been reported yet, but several teams have been deployed in the area to assess the situation.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.