424 More Iranians Die of Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 424 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 37,409.

In her press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 8,864 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 663,800.

So far, she added, 509,952 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,495 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,147,249 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.