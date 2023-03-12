3 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

The fatalities took place at dawn on Sunday when Israeli troops opened fire at four Palestinians in their vehicle near the Sarra military checkpoint, southwest of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Ma’an news agency.

The Israeli soldiers arrested the fourth Palestinian after the shooting near the checkpoint.

They fired at four Palestinians at the checkpoint, killing three of them while inside their vehicle in a “targeted assassination,” the official Wafa news agency reported

Wafa cited witnesses in the village adjacent to the checkpoint as saying that shortly after the shooting, Israeli occupation soldiers stormed shops and seized the recordings of surveillance cameras to keep their crime untold.

The development comes two days after Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in a raid in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, less than 48 hours after six others were killed in another raid in the city.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the three men shot dead on Thursday morning were identified as Ahmad Fashafsheh, 22, Sufian Fakhouri, 26, and Nayef Malaysheh, 25.

The three Palestinian men were shot dead inside a car in the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, in what has been described by Palestinians as an “execution.”

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

The latest Israeli crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 84, including 15 children and an elderly woman, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.