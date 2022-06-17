3 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in WB

The latest aggression came amid growing tensions in the occupied territories fueled by a wave of incursions, arrests, and arbitrary killings by the Israeli army.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Israeli troops stormed the eastern neighborhood of the Jenin refugee camp early on Friday and opened fire on the vehicle in which the men were traveling.

The report added that the incident triggered a gun battle with local residents, leaving at least ten people injured. They were ferried to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Palestinian medical sources identified the victims as Youssef Nasser Salah, 23, Baraa Kamal Lahlouh, 24, and Laith Salah Abu Srour, 24.

Hundreds of Palestinians marched through the refugee camp after the raid, carrying the bodies of slain men and calling for undaunted resistance until full liberation of all Palestinian territories, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

The Israeli regime military has stepped up deadly raids in and around the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin, launching fiercest assaults on the local population.

Veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in cold blood last month in Jenin by the marauding Israeli troops while she was covering their raid.