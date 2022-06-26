297 new covid cases, 2 deaths registered in Iran

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,385 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, the Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

297 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 40 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,061,727 patients out of a total of 7,236,361 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

215 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it said.

The Health Ministry also added that 64,631,064 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,978,548 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,713,666 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.